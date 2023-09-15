Summary Google is working on new features for the Play Store app, including a mysterious "Cubes" feature that may serve as a central hub for discovering fresh content across different categories.

Another upcoming feature, "Download Buddy," aims to enhance the user experience during app downloads by displaying installation progress as a movable floating arrow on the screen.

The Play Store is also introducing new features like filter chips for browsing by device compatibility and an Open App Reminders feature to notify users about unused apps.

Google makes sure the Play Store's interface is constantly evolving so that things always seem fresh and new anytime you're thinking of installing an app. As most Android users already know, Google is always looking ahead to a fault, focused on the next big thing and the latest catchy features. After months of digging into code and uncovering hidden flags in the app, Android researcher AssembleDebug has revealed several upcoming changes spotted in development for the Play Store app.

Google Play Store Cubes is a feature shrouded in secrecy. As reported on The SP Android, this mysterious feature has been in the works since January 2023, appearing initially as a mere skeletal user interface. Over the following months, however, it has evolved. Now it includes a widget and an array of category icons for various apps and games, such as food, social, music, videos, and more. These "cubes" might serve as a central hub for discovering fresh content across different categories, providing users with a curated experience. Yet, the specifics of this feature remain largely speculative.

While Cubes retains its enigmatic nature, Download Buddy is more straightforward. This feature, still under development, promises to enhance the user experience during app downloads. Upon hitting the Install button for an app, a movable floating down-arrow will appear on the screen's side. This bubble will display the ongoing download progress, ensuring users no longer have to return to the home screen or app listing page. It’s a simple, yet notably user-centric feature.

The SP Android also uncovered more evidence of the filter chips we had previously spotted, which will allow you to browse the Play Store by device compatibility with the aim being to let you remotely trigger app installs on your tablet, watch, TV, or other device from your phone. In addition to minor UI changes spotted in development, work has also started on an Open App Reminders feature, which notifies users about apps they haven't accessed for a specific period. This resonates with an older feature from 2019, when the Play Store began suggesting that users remove unused apps, making it easier for them to declutter their devices.

While some of these features might appear mundane, they all point towards Google's endeavor to refine the Play Store experience, both in terms of user interaction and monetization. In parallel with these new additions, the Play Store has witnessed changes on the advertisement front. Late last year, app promos surfaced in search results. Initially pitched as relevant suggestions, these transformed into clearly labeled ads by April. Post-install ads grew more aggressive in May, and recently, Google even started obscuring the install button for some search results, inadvertently giving ads more visual prominence.

The landscape of the Play Store is perpetually changing. Whether these shifts are user-centric, monetization strategies, or a mix of both, Android enthusiasts will surely keep a close eye on the developments, awaiting the day these features become a reality.