Every week, I research the latest apps and games for Android. It's a fairly straightforward task, but it might surprise you that the one tool I don't use is the Play Store. This might seem a ridiculous limitation for someone looking for new apps and games, but the Play Store has gotten so bad in recent years that I only open it when I know exactly what I'm looking for. If I want to discover exciting new apps and games, I'll browse the internet instead.

What's especially galling is that I regularly see news of exciting new iOS apps and games during my research. While Apple picks up new exclusives, and developers prioritize iOS over Android, Google seems content just to pack even more ads into the Play Store. While both platforms have a discoverability problem, the App Store is the only one that provides a worthwhile incentive to scroll past the irrelevant recommendations. Google needs to redevelop the Play Store and snap up exclusives to make it a worthwhile platform for developers and users.

Discoverability is equally bad on both the Play Store and App Store

Both platforms share the same major problem

Before we explore what the Play Store needs to copy from the App Store, let's discuss what it shouldn't. If there's one major way Google can differentiate its app store from Apple's, it's how you discover new apps and games. Right now, the Play Store is so difficult to use that it's easy to completely miss exciting new apps and games.

Opening the Play Store app reveals the first major problem. This is an app store designed to generate Google money, not to help you find useful and interesting apps. The default page puts the text "Suggested for you" front and center, with a list of three games immediately below. You may think that Google populates this list based on what games you've downloaded and how much you play them, but that would be completely wrong. The small print next to "Suggested for you" informs us that these are sponsored games, and you can even tap the three-dot button to the right to see which advertisers are paying to put these games front and center on your screen.

The App Store is better, but not by much. The home screen on the App Store is the "Today" tab, which is simply a list of ads and currently popular apps. In some ways, it's worse than the Play Store. Apple updated the App Store in 2023 to ensure ads on the Today tab are fully visible. Before then your App Store home screen could have shown just one huge ad. Nevertheless, the App Store pushes fewer ads and recommendations in your face than the Play Store.