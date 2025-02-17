Summary Google is rolling out a new home screen shortcut for Play Store Collections.

The shortcut is accessible by long-pressing the Play Store icon.

This new shortcut appears to be in a phased rollout, meaning it's not available to all users immediately and is likely being A/B tested or rolled out gradually on the server side.

Throughout 2024, we saw evidence of Google developing a new feature for the Play Store called "Cubes." Ultimately, this arrived in September as a new widget called Collections, intended to highlight the content within apps more so than their functionality. We hadn't heard much about Collections since their debut five months ago, but now, Google seems to be rolling out a new way to access the feature.

As of Monday morning, we're seeing a new home screen shortcut for Collections, accessible by long-pressing the Play Store icon. It resides beneath the existing My apps shortcut, though it doesn't have its own icon in its current form. This isn't particularly noticeable in the long-press context menu, but if you drag the shortcut out to your home screen, it certainly looks a bit incomplete.

Close

It appears that Google is in the process of a phased rollout with this shortcut, as we're still not seeing it on the vast majority of our devices. We're seeing it on multiple Play Store versions (44.8.16 and 44.9.19) — however, we're also not seeing it on other devices running those same versions, indicating Google is either still A/B testing the feature or in the early stages of a server-side rollout.

This new long-press shortcut was spotted in development a while back — even before the Collections widget rolled out. As mentioned earlier, the Collections feature was code-named Cubes during its internal testing phases. Interestingly, back then, the shortcut actually had an icon, although it was a bit of a placeholder since it was just a line-art cube.

Google still clearly wants you to use the Collections widget, though

Close

When you open this new shortcut, you're taken to the Collections activity within the Play Store app. Here, you're immediately greeted by a pop-up encouraging you to See widget options. Even after dismissing that, there's a persistent See widget options button at the bottom of the main menu, residing above a tray of apps. This doesn't go away until you actually add the home screen widget, suggesting the old way is still how Google would prefer that you access Collections.

Thanks: Armando!