Key Takeaways The Google Play Store is rolling out an auto-open feature for newly downloaded apps.

It will open an app five seconds after the installation is complete.

Google is providing a toggle to turn this feature on or off.

Google has rolled out several changes to the Play Store this year, some useful and some annoying, like a new search tab instead of a search. In June, the company began working on another annoying Play Store change that would auto-launch apps after installing them. Further signs of the feature's impending release popped up in early September. And now, a few weeks later, Google is reportedly rolling out this Play Store change, giving the option to auto-open apps five seconds after downloading them.

The next time you start downloading an app from the Play Store, it will show a Turn on Auto-open toggle below the Cancel and Open buttons. If enabled, the toggle description will change to Automatically open after install. After this, any app you download from the Play Store will automatically open five seconds after the installation. The Play Store will also show a notification with a progress bar and a 5-second countdown to reflect this.

Thankfully, if, like me, you find this feature annoying, you will be happy to know that it is disabled by default. The change presumably only applies to the device on which the option is enabled; it does not extend to other Android devices linked to the same Google account. Android expert Mishaal Rahman was tipped about this change and posted about it on X.

This Play Store change should see a wider rollout soon

Many Android users replied to Mishaal's post, confirming that the change has been live for them for a few days or weeks now. Despite running the latest Play Store build, I don't see the option on my Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or Xiaomi 14 Ultra. So, even if you don't see the Auto-open toggle yet, it should go live on your Android device in the coming days.

Google has already rolled out a Play Store change that reminds users about unopened apps 24 hours after installing them. These changes suggest the company is trying to address a problem where users install apps from the Play Store but forget to launch them afterward.