As we head into the final month of the year, it's time to start handing out some superlatives to the gadgets, products, apps, and entertainment we loved in 2022. Just a month after opening up voting in the Users' Choice categories, it's Google's turn. If you've been wondering what made for the best games and apps on the Play Store this year, wonder no further.

Like last year, Google split its own awards and the Users' Choice categories into their own sections, making sure to honor each app or game individually. Let's start with what won overall, since voters have no say in these spaces. For apps, "Dream by WOMBO" took the top prize, and with good reason. 2022 was the year of AI artwork, and Dream's download count proves it. The app was able to rack up more than 10 million downloads after launching earlier in 2022.

As for games, Apex Legends Mobile is your winner this year. This adaptation of EA's ever-popular battle royale managed to translate the experience to smartphones without losing out on what makes it so special. Despite some early bugs, the title is thriving on Android, though user reviews show there's still some ground to make up in terms of crashes. With any luck, 2023 will see plenty of stability updates for Apex.

But really, Users' Choice is what counts here. Unsurprisingly, BeReal claimed the top spot in apps. Although it's been on Android for nearly three years, it only managed to make its way out of obscurity and into the public eye in 2022. In some ways, this slow launch helped the app; unlike other viral sensations like Clubhouse (remember Clubhouse?), BeReal had an Android app ready to go the second it blew up. Whether this success will last into 2023 remains to be seen, but considering it won this poll, users are clearly happy with the app.

And finally, the Users' Choice award for games went to… Apex Legends Mobile. Turns out this really is the year of Apex, so if you're looking to jump in, the holidays are a perfect excuse.

Google also handed out awards for various subcategories for apps and games, all of which you can check out at the Play Store's respective pages. And hey, if you're looking for something else to play, we've assembled our own list of the best games on Android. Frankly, it's even better than Google's.