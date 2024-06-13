Summary Google has been spotted developing a feature for the Play Store that would automatically open apps after they're installed.

The feature would be optional, but code suggests it would be enabled by default.

Another Play Store feature recently spotted in development would give you a notification if you installed an app and left it unopened for 24 hours.

As the go-to app marketplace for Android users, Google makes sure the Play Store is updated frequently to fix bugs and enhance the user experience. Just this week, the company finished rolling out a new privacy feature that makes it easy to delete your account data when uninstalling an app you don't want to use anymore. Another update appears to be around the corner, and if it comes to fruition, it will shake up the process you use when downloading an app from the platform.

Related 5 best features of the Google Play Store Apps, security, sharing, & more – the Google Play Store has it all

Currently, downloading an app from the Google Play Store is followed by multiple options that let you open the newly downloaded app, uninstall it, or ignore it and continue surfing the Android marketplace. However, Google seems to be working on a new feature that launches apps immediately after installation, per code spotted by AssembleDebug in a report for Android Authority. While there would still be an option to keep things the old way, the update would save an extra tap every time you want to try out a new app.

Version 41.4.19 of the Play Store contains several strings for the in-progress "App Auto Open" feature. Judging by the values of these strings, it seems Google is planning offer a toggle that would allow you to turn the feature off. However, the same strings also make it clear that this toggle will be enabled by default if and when Google debuts this feature.

Source: Android Authority

A new choice: Automatically open apps or have the Play Store remind you

Additionally, Google designed the App Auto Open feature to be flexible, allowing users to control its notification display, duration, and sound depending on the device's settings. While Android Authority uncovered evidence of this feature, the publication was unable to activate the functionality in its testing.

In addition to this new auto-launching feature, Google was recently spotted working on a new notification system for the Play Store that would remind users about unopened apps they had installed previously. A teardown of version 41.2.21 of the app suggests the Play Store would send you a reminder 24 hours after you installed an app and left it unopened.

If the two features launch, you will have two new choices: Let an app open automatically after download or be reminded in 24 hours if you forget to check out the app.