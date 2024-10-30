Key Takeaways Google Play Store may soon introduce a new feature allowing users to ask questions about apps.

The possible inclusion of the "Ask a question" section in the Play Store was hinted at through new code strings in version 43.3.32-31.

This feature will use AI to enhance the user experience, delivering answers to questions about apps.

While there are a variety of ways to load apps onto your mobile device, the Google Play Store is going to be one of the best options, being a one-stop shop for apps, games, movies, TV shows, and more. And while Google has done a pretty good job of making it easy to use, often updating the Play Store with new elements to enhance the experience, there are folks out there that still might have questions about the process.

So how does Google intend to go beyond the current screenshots, app descriptions, and user reviews? Well, there's a good chance that the brand is going to lean more heavily into using artificial intelligence, which to be frank, shouldn't come as a surprise. We've seen previous strings in code hint that AI content is coming, and Google has also started using AI-generated highlights in the Google Play Store as well.

A new way to help users

Well, it appears that Google may introduce a section in the Play Store that would allow users to ask questions about the app, with AI generating helpful answers. The possible inclusion of this feature was spotted by the folks at Android Authority, with new strings in code popping up in version 43.3.32-31 of Google Play Store.

The new feature could be introduced as "Ask a question", and while it's unclear just how it will work, Android Authority's Aamir Siddiqui suggests that there could be a button within the app listing, which users could click, and then ask questions. Users would then get answers based on their questions that would be generated using AI.

For the most part, this would solve a lot of issues, especially for first-time Android users or those that are unclear about an app and its uses. Of course, this feature has yet to be formally announced, which means that it could come out next week, or we may never see the feature come to light. Regardless, it's interesting to see features like this being worked on, and we can only hope that it will be introduced sooner rather than later.