Summary Google Play Store may display app ratings by form factor directly on app listings.

Device icons will show names and average star ratings, simplifying user experience.

These changes may improve the UI and reduce frustration in the app rating process.

Before downloading an app to your device, you may already be in the habit of scrolling through reviews and ratings. Not only can this help you get an idea of how the app may be beneficial, but how it may function as well. For instance, sorting ratings by form factor can help you determine if an app will run smoothly on your device. Soon, the Google Play Store may cut down on the time it takes to make these judgment calls.

According to Android Authority and an update posted on X (formerly Twitter) by leaker @AssembleDebug, Google might eventually put app store ratings according to form factor front-and-center in the Play Store. A teardown of version 41.7.16-31 shows that you may no longer have to tap through to view these reviews – the ratings per form factor seem to be housed directly on the app listing, which reduces the amount of time it takes to read up on the software.

What would new app listings look like?

Although it would be just a small tweak, it could simplify the user experience of the app store. According to screenshots of the teardown, the device icons will no longer just appear as "Phone" or "Chromebook." Instead, you'll see the name of the device, along with its average star rating. With less of a need to tap around to research an app, you may find the ratings review process to be less frustrating – and that's a win for Google in the end, too. For now, it's unclear when – or if – this change will roll out officially in the Play Store.

This is one of many changes that have been spotted as of late. Recently, Google also appeared to be tweaking the Play Store to automatically open some apps upon download. This would remedy the issue of previously downloaded-and-forgotten apps consuming valuable storage space. As it appears in a teardown, the Play Store would also be able to remind you of an unused, recently added app 24 hours after it's been installed (assuming you don't want to enable auto-open). For now, this feature isn't live, either. That being said, both of these tweaks could improve the UI of the Play Store without much work.