Summary Google is expanding AI features into the Google Play Store with AI-generated app summaries in the latest update.

AI technology is already used for app FAQs and will soon provide details on specific app features.

Google's push to make AI unavoidable in everyday tasks may lead to increased reliance on the technology.

Google has garnered plenty of hype as of late for Gemini, its largest AI-based initiative to date. However, its focus on AI has expanded beyond Gemini, and more generative AI features are being integrated into its products and services. One area where you might notice such changes — notably if you use an Android device — is the Google Play Store. Now, the company is going official with its AI-generated app summaries.

Related What to expect at Google I/O 2024 Last year's I/O was all about AI, and we expect Google to double down on it this year

As noted in the March 2024 Google System Release Notes, the Play Store will now have AI-generated app highlights (via GApps Flags & Leaks on Telegram). On an app’s store page, you’ll see a notice that explains the summarized details have been generated by Google AI. If you choose to click through before downloading the app, you’ll see information on its features before you add it to your device.

The foreshadowing of AI in the Google Play Store

This isn’t the first time that Google has been seen integrating AI into the Play Store. Earlier this year, server-side changes suggested that the App Highlights feature was in the works. At the time, it seemed that Google was still trialing the AI-generated segment of the Play Store among a select group of people.

Google has already started using AI to refine the FAQ portion of app pages within the Play Store. Within the FAQ, you’ll see information on key aspects of the app and an overview of why it’s popular. Google also seems to be working on deploying AI to provide details on specific features of apps you can download. The rollout of AI-generated summaries is just another sign of what may be to come down the pipeline.

Related The Google Play Store is a dumpster fire and AI won't save it The addition of AI recommendations to the Play Store won't fix how Google prioritizes its whims over user satisfaction

Whether or not you’ve started using AI features in other areas of your life, Google is making a push to make it unavoidable. There is no hard-and-fast rule that says you need to start using AI tools, for instance. However, companies like Google are continuing to make this technology more useful for everyday tasks. As you utilize their apps and services, it may only be a matter of time before you’re more reliant on AI than you could’ve imagined.