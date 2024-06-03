Summary The Google Play Store app may soon remind you to open new unopened apps to avoid clutter and save space.

The reminder will occur 24 hours after the app remains unopened, with the option to dismiss or snooze.

Google also introduced a remote app management feature for Android users to easily clean up their devices.

When you hear about a trending app, it’s easy to add it to your device by logging into the Google Play Store and downloading it within seconds. That being said, you may be in the middle of a different task upon adding the app to your device. Regardless of what the distraction is, you could forget about the fresh install entirely — but Google wants to fix this by making sure you don’t let unused apps consume valuable space or battery power.

Related 5 best features of the Google Play Store Apps, security, sharing, & more – the Google Play Store has it all

As reported by Android Authority, a teardown of version 41.2.21 of the Google Play Store app seems to suggest that a new “Open app reminder” feature will debut in the future. This means that if you download an app to your device and forget to open it, you will receive a reminder once it goes unused. For now, it seems that the reminder is set to occur if the app is left unopened for 24 hours.

How Google Play Store reminders work

It seems that it will be possible to dismiss the notification, and you can go about your business without opening the app. However, the feature will send you a second reminder if you still don’t use the app. In the event that you do not open it for a second time, the Google Play app will not send you a third reminder. Per screenshots, it looks like you’ll be able to set the alerts to silent or to ring or vibrate. For now, the feature is still in beta, and there’s a chance that it may never become official.

Close

However, it’s clear that Google is intent on making app management easier through the Play Store app. Recently, a new feature rolled out that allows Android users to manage apps remotely on their secondary devices. This can be done by opening the Google Play Store app, tapping on “Manage apps and device,” and selecting the apps you want to remove. While it may be a minor convenience, it’s these types of changes that can make all of the difference when it comes to improving how Android is used.