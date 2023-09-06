Summary Google has reached a preliminary settlement in a class-action antitrust lawsuit over its Play Store, which allegedly violated US federal antitrust laws.

More than 30 US states backed the action, claiming that Google's dominant market position limited consumer choices and increased app prices.

The settlement still needs approval from key players, including state attorneys-general and Alphabet's decision-makers, and the specifics remain confidential, but the case is moving towards resolution.

When you think about tech giants, Google's name inevitably pops up. This week, it has again become the talk of the town, but not necessarily for all the right reasons. The company has inked a preliminary deal over an antitrust lawsuit, though it's essential to distinguish this from other Google-related legal news: the antitrust case of January 2023 around online ad supremacy and the extensive US DOJ probe that began in October 2020, which is currently advancing to its trial phase.

As reported by Reuters, Google, under its parent firm Alphabet, took steps to wrap up a class-action case. This case spotlighted claims that Google's Play Store might have stepped over the line concerning US federal antitrust laws, leading to customers possibly paying more. More than 30 US states backed this action, reflecting the concerns of over 21 million people. Their main beef? They felt Google's dominating market position could have limited consumer choices and pushed app prices up. Although Google has waved off these allegations, the involved parties are keen on ditching the trial that was marked for November 6 on their calendars.

Delving a bit deeper, FOSS Patents offers more granularity. They reported that Google, together with a sizable group of state attorneys-general and class-action attorneys for consumers, submitted official documents that indicate a tentative settlement regarding the Google Play antitrust case. This proposed agreement isn't set in stone yet — it requires a thumbs-up from several key players, like the state attorneys-general and the decision-makers at Alphabet. After they give the green light, the settlement will head over to Judge James Donato, likely within the next month or so.

Now, while the specifics of this settlement remain under wraps, the case's trajectory is clear. With most of the original plaintiffs potentially bowing out, Epic Games and Match Group are now standing in the spotlight. Their gripes focus on Google's methods in the app distribution sector on Android devices. Despite Google inching towards a resolution with multiple states, it's not out of the woods. The company is still up against heavy hitters, particularly Epic Games, which had a run-in with Google in 2020 over their hit game, Fortnite.

As the details unfold, a burning question remains: what does this mean for everyday consumers, the app creation community, and Google's market standing? Whether this is a step toward genuine resolution or just a momentary pause before bigger challenges, the saga continues. And with Google being no stranger to headlines, it's vital to keep abreast of the latest and understand the nuances of each case they face.