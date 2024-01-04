Summary Google is developing an AI feature for the Play Store that answers frequently asked questions about apps, summarizing key aspects and popular features.

The company has been actively integrating AI into its products and services, with ongoing initiatives like Gemini and potential integration into Android Auto.

AI features may be useful and beneficial, whether it's using a chatbot for assistance or an interpreter while driving, but adoption is up to personal preference.

AI tools are seemingly finding their way into every corner of our lives, partly due to companies that continue to integrate them into their products and services. Google is one of these businesses, and AI is popping up in most of the search giant's products and services, from Maps to Docs. Now, it seems like the company is trying to make use of generative AI in the Play Store, too.

As uncovered by TheSpAndroid, Google appears to be developing an AI feature that would answer frequently asked questions about apps in the Play Store. After enabling a flag, the source found that the AI feature seemingly works by summarizing key aspects of the app — in the FAQ, you’ll be able to see why the app is popular among other users, for instance.

AI could also help you find answers to questions about the app’s specific features and what other people like most about it. Adhering to its own transparency policy, Google notes which summaries are created by AI. TheSpAndroid speculates that the company will likely roll out the feature in the coming weeks, but the flag can be enabled immediately on rooted devices.

Google has made several moves to further integrate AI into its products and services as of late. The Big Tech giant notably has many ongoing initiatives focused on AI, including — but not limited to — Gemini. The project has been its primary response to OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT, which paved the way for other AI chatbots.

At the end of 2023, rumors began floating around that Google was even planning to integrate AI into Android Auto. According to information uncovered in beta, AI could eventually be introduced to summarize messages while you’re driving. Google Assistant’s driving mode would be deployed to support the feature, and it may be disabled by users if they so choose. It also seems like the company intends to include information, specifying that AI could potentially misinterpret messages — this means that you’ll be using the feature at your own risk. In any case, it could come in handy if you know you’ll be on the road for an extended period of time, but don’t want to miss a message.

Even if you’re hesitant to embrace the AI features being developed by companies like Google, it’s becoming clear that they aren’t going away anytime soon. Some of the most basic apps, software, and services are rolling out AI features, and while you don’t have to use them, they can be beneficial. Whether you need an interpreter while driving or a chatbot to answer a pressing question, AI has you covered — how you integrate it into your personal life is up to you.