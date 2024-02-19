Summary Google is expanding AI into its apps & services, including a new feature in the Play Store for app highlights generated by AI.

This feature is available to a small subset of users as a server-side flag toggled on by Google. There's no word yet on if or when it might become widely available.

Google had previously been spotted using AI in the Play Store to provide FAQs about apps, and the company continues to implement the technology in its various apps and services.

Google has come far since its early days of experimenting with artificial intelligence, and it’s impacting everything from its apps to services. Whether you’re already using a Gemini product or deploying an AI feature in a Google app, it’s becoming harder to avoid the company’s AI technology. Now, the tech giant is experimenting with a new way to use AI in the Play Store.

According to an update posted on X (formerly Twitter) by code sleuth @AssembleDebug, it seems that Google is now using AI to generate information for the App Highlights section in the Play Store. Upon tapping on an app in the store, you’ll be able to see information about the app at a glance — the company explicitly notes that the details are summarized by artificial intelligence.

Most of the information posted under App Highlights deals with what you’ll find upon downloading the app, such as any features like direct messaging and live streaming. At the moment, @AssembleDebug claims that the feature is still only available as a server-side change that Google has toggled on for a limited number of users, which is how it was first spotted. There haven’t been any details announced by Google as to when it could go live for everyone or whether it’s exclusive to some devices.

As Google continues to find new uses for AI across its apps and services, it remains focused on deploying it to improve its app store. Previously, the company was spotted testing out AI to summarize frequently asked questions within the Play Store. At the time, the FAQ was generated to provide insight into why people downloaded an app, what people enjoy most, and what the app offers its users.

Google isn’t only intent on uncovering all the ways AI can be used to improve its Play Store — it’s trying it out in other products and services, too. For instance, AI was integrated into Android Auto toward the end of 2023 to help with message summarization. When deployed, the feature uses AI to summarize text messages that come through while you’re focused on driving. While there is no rule that says you need to use Google’s AI features, they are becoming more difficult to avoid. That being said, it may be worth seeing how they could add more convenience to your daily life.