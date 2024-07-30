Summary Google invests time and effort to keep the Play Store in-shape, but AI in App Highlights is currently providing incorrect info.

The Google Play Store is the go-to app destination for scores of Android users because it hosts some of our favorite Android apps, backed by the reassurance Google brings to the table. Although Play PRotect is usually efficient, the company still purges thousands of malicious apps from the app store each year, and is constantly adding new features to enhance the user experience. A new section in individual app listings, called App Highlights, is one such addition, but the AI tech it relies on is doing it more harm than favors.

Google has been trying to cram AI into everything from Workspace utilities like Docs and Sheets, to voice assistants on Android where Google Assistant is making way for Gemini. Along similar lines, AI efforts are also directed at the Play Store, where its supposedly excellent content summarization skill should make install and purchase decisions easier through a new App highlights section.

We believe the new section started showing up on individual app listing pages recently alongside Google's Collections widget. It should contain a segmented list of features of the app in question, explaining the salient points, supplementing the developer-supplied images and screenshots. However, Google researcher and app detective @AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter) spotted at least three instances of incorrect descriptions.

The AI picked Audio editing and Audio formats as WhatsApp's top features, although it's a social media app, and the same description was spotted under Phone by Google too, suggesting it could be placeholder text until the next time the Play Store is refreshed, but that's not a nice look either way. The descriptions for the Google app were a little better, negating the possibility of dummy text, but it also mentioned a "Gesture-based navigation system similar to iPhone X" as a key feature, and that needs to change.

AI is good, but not reliably so

While AI is useful and good at handling large quantities of data, the technology cannot operate unsupervised yet, or we end up with results like this. We found Gemini (formerly Bard) giving hilarious responses earlier, and even Gemini hasn't caught up to Google Assistant yet, but we seem to be getting there. Google can easily fix this oopsie with a small team of manual reviewers or just pushing the AI-generated content further down the app listing page until it is ready for prime time.