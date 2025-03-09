The Google Play Store is home to many popular apps vital to your Android experience — so vital that they can sometimes be described as the beating heart of your new experience. Whether you own an app-centric device like a tablet or phone or a cloud-based machine like a Chromebook, ignoring the Play Store's offerings would be a mistake (even if you aren't keen on Google's dominance).

As a result, many trusted apps are found here. Breaking 100 million downloads is impressive, but apps reaching the 10 billion downloads milestone are even more surprising and rare. To honor the apps that have reached that point, we've compiled a list of all the apps that have succeeded in receiving 10 billion downloads on the Play Store.

12 Google Maps

A trusty navigation app to keep on hand