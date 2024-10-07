What's your favorite feature on your phone? When's the last time you started using a new feature? Android updates can be hard to keep up with, and a lot of useful tools are ignored by the vast majority of users. Out of sight, out of mind — but Google wants to change that with a new section in the Google Services page. It won't be too in-your-face, but it's easy enough to access when you want to learn about new and convenient features.

What's new should solve Google's patch note issues

According to Android Authority, the What's new tab will appear on the Google Services page. Tap on it to see another page that gives you the option to see the biggest features added that month. While this is a helpful way to boost visibility, there's another reason Google needs to change things. Currently, users receive notifications about new features — but once dismissed, whether on purpose or otherwise, it's impossible to reach the feature page. This new tab will provide users with a shortcut to reach the features page whenever they want, not just when there's a notification. This change was seen in version 24.40.33 of Google Play Services but is not yet live for the average user.

This isn't the first update that's come to the Google Services page, either. When Android 15 receives its first major update, the page will look quite a bit different — a fresh coat of Material You paint, as one of our writers said. Beneath that paint lies a huge number of changes and quality-of-life improvements that will make changing settings easier than ever.

As always, take information like this with a grain of salt. While this update is likely going to happen, any aspect of it could be changed before that time. Still, this update is exactly the kind that makes users happy. There's no word on when the update might be finished, but keep checking back here at Android Police, and we'll update you when it does.