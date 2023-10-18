Summary Wear OS 4 devices can now seamlessly connect to a new phone without needing to reset the device, thanks to a new system update from Google.

Google Play Services version 23.39 allows for the transfer of Wear OS 4 watches to different Android phones without the hassle of a full reset.

While Wear OS 4 had some initial issues with Google Assistant and Wi-Fi connectivity, it introduced beneficial features like Emergency Sharing, Safety Check, Google Tasks, and a new Google Calendar app.

If you’re a dedicated smartwatch user, you already know the hassle that can come with connecting one of these devices to your phone. In order for the wearable to sync and function properly, however, this connection is critical. Yet even the best Android smartwatches require you to fully reset the device if you want to transfer it between phones. Now, Google is making this process easier for owners of Wear OS 4 devices — a new system update bypasses the need to reset and start from scratch.

Details of system updates posted on Google’s support page show that, as of October 4, Wear OS 4 devices could connect seamlessly to multiple phones. However, that had not been the case in reality, as the feature relied on a phone update that is only just rolling out. But now that version 23.39 of Google Play Services is hitting devices, you'll no longer have to deal with the hassle of resetting your Wear OS 4 watch if you need to transfer it to a different phone.

Source: Google

Other Google system updates that have rolled out thus far in October 2023 include, of course, stability improvements and bug fixes. However, a few notable tweaks were also made it to the Google Play Store. For example, version 37.8 — which launched on October 2 — made it easier for users to find information on app compatibility for different devices. Additionally, it gave users the option to download apps directly to their Google Play library.

Wear OS 4 was welcomed by many when it debuted in September 2023, but it wasn’t without issues. For instance, Google Assistant was hit or miss in terms of responding to prompts while on the watch face. Wi-Fi connectivity was also noticeably unstable at times, and some watches had difficulty sending messages directly from the device.

That being said, Wear OS 4 did come with many beneficial features. Some of these were initially included by default with the Pixel Watch 2, but were ultimately rolled out to its predecessor (Emergency Sharing and Safety Check, just to name two). Google Tasks were integrated as well, and the new Google Calendar app was made widely available.

While there is certainly room for improvement, many conveniences have been added with the arrival of Wear OS 4 that make it a worthwhile update. It’s also likely that Google will continue to provide updates to make Wear OS 4 as functional and versatile for users as possible. If you’ve been holding out on investing in a new Android smartwatch, now isn’t a bad time to make your move.