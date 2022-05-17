While Google isn't being entirely clear, this could sure mean that you can prevent your kid from changing the default launcher

Google rolled out self sharing in Nearby Share and a new developer service for Android 13's photo picker with the May 2022 Google System Update. Additionally, the build introduced improvements to the Play Pass and Play Points program along with the Play as you Download feature. Now, the big G has refreshed the Google System Update changelog again for this month to reflect a new feature that will be useful for parents who supervise their child's device.

The changelog seemingly indicates that parents will be able to set a persistent launcher on their child's device that's supervised using Family Link. This minor tweak could ensure your kid cannot change the phone's launcher to anything other than what you have approved, though we haven't seen this "persistent launcher" moniker used by Google before, so it's not 100% clear what the company means with it.

Account Management [Phone] Ability for parents to set a persistent launcher on devices supervised with Family Link using local parental controls.

If you are not aware, Family Link is a parental control service from Google that allows parents to control and manage various aspects of their child's device. They can restrict access to content, set screen times, view kids' activities, approve or reject app downloads from the Google Play Store, and remotely lock the device.

The new addition to Family Link is a part of Google Play services v22.15, which is being rolled out since May 16, 2022. Do note that your phone must have also received the May 2022 Google System update for the option to show up. The latest Play services build is already running on my devices, but I don't see the new addition to Family Link, presumably because they still have the April 2022 Play System update — these two are interlinked with each other.

Google started posting Google System Update changelogs from December 2021. They have made it easier to track various new features that the big G rolls out to Android and Wear OS devices without having to release a new OS update. This includes app and game discovery improvements, MMS backup support, Google Pay enhancements, etc. None of the changes are major, but collectively, they do end up offering a better user experience.

