Summary Google Play is giving out its annual awards for the best apps, games, and books on the Play Store.

Imprint: Learn Visually wins Best App with its visual storytelling approach to finance, business, science, and technology topics while Honkai: Star Rail, a sci-fi space fantasy RPG, grabs the Best Game award.

The Users' Choice App award goes to ChatGPT, reflecting the popularity of AI in tech this year.

2023 is coming to an end, meaning it is time for all our favorite services to release their yearly awards and wrap-ups. This also means it is time for the Google Play's Best of 2023 Awards, highlighting the best apps and games to hit the Play Store this year. To keep up with the times, Google has added several new award categories: Best with AI, Best Game for Good, Best on Google Play Games on PC, and Best Multi-device App and Game.

Imprint picked up the best app award. It uses visual storytelling to help you understand important topics in finance, business, science, technology, etc. This app is only available to download in the US, so don't be surprised if you have not heard of it before. As for the best game, Honkai: Star Rail, a sci-fi space fantasy RPG, got that award.

The list of winners can vary by region. You can find the award-winning apps in the US below.

Google had opened voting for the User's Choice Awards at the beginning of the month for a couple of weeks. Apart from apps and books, the company also accepted votes for your favorite book on the Play Store this year. This category was not there for the last two years.

It is not surprising to see ChatGPT win the Users' Choice app award, given that AI and ChatGPT were two of the hottest buzzwords in the tech industry this year. WhatsApp was crowned as the best app for watches, with AllTrails and Audible getting honorable mentions. For tablets, Concepts — a vector-based sketching and drawing app — won the best app award, with Canva and Everand getting honorary mentions.

Google awarded FlipaClip — a 2D animation app — the best app for Chromebooks, while Evernote got an honorary mention. Coincidentally, this happens as the note-taking service is testing severely limiting its free plan.

Best apps of 2023

Best for Fun: Bumble For Friends: Meet IRL Honorable mention: Reelsy Reel Maker Video Editor

Bumble For Friends: Meet IRL Best for Personal Growth : Voidpet Garden: Mental Health Honorable mention: Imprint: Learn Visually

: Voidpet Garden: Mental Health Best Everyday Essential : Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity Honorable mention: ReciMe: Easy & Tasty Recipes

: Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity Best Hidden Gem: Aware : Mindfulness & Wellbeing Honorable mention: Stippl: Explore, Plan & Share

: Mindfulness & Wellbeing Best with AI : Character AI: AI-Powered Chat Honorable mention: ChatGPT

: Character AI: AI-Powered Chat Best for Families : Paw Patrol Academy Honorable mention: LEGO DUPLO DISNEY

: Paw Patrol Academy Best App for Good : AWorld in support of ActNow

: AWorld in support of ActNow Best for Watches : WhatsApp Messenger Honorable mentions: AllTrails: Hike, Bike & Run, Audible: Audio Entertainment

: WhatsApp Messenger Best for Tablets : Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw Honorable mentions: Canva: Design, Photo & Video, Everand: Ebooks and audiobooks

: Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw Best for Chromebooks : FlipaClip: Create 2D Animation Honorable mentions: Evernote – Note Organizer, Wideo

: FlipaClip: Create 2D Animation Best for Google TV: Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies Honorable mentions: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, Disney+, Tubi: Movies & Live TV

Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies Best for Cars : Amazon Prime Video Honorable mentions: Beach Buggy Racing, Spotify

: Amazon Prime Video

Best games of 2023

Best Multiplayer : Farlight 84 Honorable mentions: Arena Breakout, Call of Dragons, MARVEL SNAP, Undawn

: Farlight 84 Best Pick Up & Play : MONOPOLY GO! Honorable mentions: Chrome Valley Customs, Mighty DOOM, Monster Hunter Now, Ninja Must Die

: MONOPOLY GO! Best Indies : Vampire Survivors Honorable mentions: Roto Force, Song of Bloom, Super Meat Boy Forever, Underground Blossom

: Vampire Survivors Best Story : Honkai: Star Rail Honorable mentions: Down in Bermuda, FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, MementoMori: AFKRPG

: Honkai: Star Rail Best Ongoing : Stumble Guys Honorable mentions: Clash of Clans, EA SPORTS FCTM Mobile Soccer, Merge Gardens, Royal Match

: Stumble Guys Best Games for Good : Pokémon Sleep Honorable mentions: Beecarbonize, Garden Joy - Design Game, Lingo Legend Language Learning, Longleaf Valley: Merge & Plant

: Pokémon Sleep Best on Play Pass : Magic Rampage Honorable mentions: ARIDA: Backland's Awakening, Linea: An Innerlight Game, Machinarium, Silly Royale – Devil Amongst Us

: Magic Rampage Best for Tablets : Honkai: Star Rail Honorable mentions: MARVEL SNAP, MONOPOLY GO!, Roto Force, SOULS

: Honkai: Star Rail Best for Chromebooks : Minecra

: Minecra Best on Google Play Games on PC: Arknights

You can head to the Play Store's Best of 2023 page to see the full list of winners in your country. If you did not find any of the apps and games in Google's 'Best of' awards list worth trying, make sure to go through our list of the best Android apps and games.