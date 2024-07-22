Summary Google Play Store version 41.9.17 contains code for an in-development Play Protect feature that would allow you to rescan without deleting flagged apps.

As it stands, when the tool flags an app for removal, it replaces the option to manually scan apps again with a button to remove the flagged app. This would make it to where you could rescan at any time.

It's unclear when the new button will roll out, but code showing up for it at least indicates Google is aware of the problem and is working towards a solution.

Downloads from Google's Play Store aren't always as safe as you might think. There have been several instances of malware masquerading as seemingly safe apps on the Play Store. In 2023 alone, malware on Google's app store was downloaded in more than 600 million instances, all while Google was 'doing its part' in preventing such apps from being published with several countermeasures.

The tech giant's Play Protect was enhanced late last year to combat malicious apps, gaining real-time scanning at the code level that would let users know if an app "looks safe to install or if the scan determined the app is potentially harmful." Now, the Mountain View, California-based company seems to be working on a new feature for the Play Protect feature.

Play Protect was first introduced in 2017 and has undergone several quality improvements over the years. On top of running a safety check on apps on the Play Store before you install them, it can also scan your device for harmful apps, alongside sending you alerts about apps that might be able to access your personal information. To scan their device via Play Protect, users can simply navigate to the Play Store → profile icon → Play Protect → Scan.

As of right now, if the tool finds an app that violates Google's Unwanted Software Policy, regardless of its source (installed from the Play Store or third-party sources), it shows an alert on the screen with an option to uninstall the potentially harmful app. That's great and all, but there's a pushy flaw in the way the tool operates. If it finds a sus app, it wants you to delete it before allowing you to scan your device again. This, however, might soon change.

Rescans are on the way

As spotted by Android Authority in code for Google Play Store version 41.9.17, the Play Protect tool will soon give users an option to rescan their device without having to delete a previously flagged app.

This is great for situations where Play Protect mistakenly identifies a legit app as a harmful one, or if you've developed an app for personal use and Play Protect keeps flagging it. It should also be helpful for APK connoisseurs, who often download the latest versions of apps from third-party stores.

The tool is available as part of Google Play Store version 41.9.17. It is currently uncertain when the tool might roll out widely.