Back in 2018, the Google Play Points rewards program launched to give users rewards for making purchases on apps or in-app content. These rewards initially came in the form of Google Play credits or app-specific content, but Google last year started offering real-world merchandise as redemption options. Today, Google announced a major expansion to the Play Points program, which will allow users to purchase digital subscriptions to select services later this year.

At the Google Play Summer Press Event, Google showed off new items up for grabs through the Play Points program. These include a variety of consumer hardware like Pixel devices through “Super Weekly Prizes,” a limited giveaway that runs once a week. Participation in “Super Weekly Prizes” is available to Diamond, Platinum, and Gold members and doesn’t require redeeming any points as it’s a membership tier perk.

Speaking of perks, since last year, Play Points Platinum members were able to redeem a free, 6-month subscription to Walmart+, Walmart’s premium membership service. You had the choice of redeeming this perk or, alternatively, getting 6 months of DoorDash’s DashPass membership or 6 months of Discord Nitro.

If you chose to redeem 6 months of DashPass or Discord Nitro and have a bunch of Play Points lying around, you’ll soon be able to redeem your points for a 6-month Walmart+ subscription. At the Play Summer Press Event, one of Google’s press demos included a mockup of a Play Store page where users could redeem 4,000 points for a 6-month free Walmart+ membership.

“Exchange your points and get a 6-month Walmart+ membership, which has an estimated retail value of $77.70,” the page read. We asked Google whether this mockup was for a real redemption offer and were told that yes, Walmart+ subscriptions can be purchased later this year through the Play Points rewards program.

While we weren’t given any further details about this upcoming offer, it’s safe to assume the terms listed in the mockup Play Store page are real and that this offer will be limited to 1 per person residing in the U.S., cannot be combined with the Platinum perk offer, and cannot be refunded once redeemed. And, of course, the terms and conditions of Walmart+ membership apply, which means $35 order minimums are required to take advantage of free shipping.

Walmart+ will hopefully be the first of many digital subscriptions that can be redeemed through Play Points. Google boasts that the program has over 220 million members, which is an impressive figure assuming they’re all active in the program. If so, the Play Points rewards program has a bright future ahead of it.