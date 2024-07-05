Summary Pokémon GO Fest 2024 kicks off in NYC with exclusive Marshadow and 100 Thieves collaboration.

Google is letting you use Play Points for exclusive in-game content, including a Charcadet encounter.

Gold+ Play Points members get access to a Wildcard, which unlocks acces to merchandise and VIP experiences at GO Fest NYC.

If you're a Pokémon GO fan, you're probably planning out a big weekend since the US leg of Pokémon GO Fest 2024 officially kicked off today. Thousands of Pokémon GO fans are already in New York City scouring Manhattan for their exclusive Marshadow (don't worry, it will be available globally, for a price), but Niantic always seems to have another trick up its sleeve. We already knew that it was collaborating with the e-sports brand 100 Thieves for GO Fest, but today we learned that Google, Niantic's former owner, also has some surprises in store for Pokémon GO fans.

Pokémon GO Fest goodies

On its The Keyword blog, Google announced that PoGo gamers worldwide will be able to use their Google Play Points for exclusive in-game content. The biggest news for Pokémon trainers is that they are able to use their Play Points to purchase exclusive Partner Research that leads to an encounter with Charcadet, a relatively rare fire-type pokémon. Keep in mind that this perk is only available to players in Brazil, Germany, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and the US. You can also pick up a temporary points boost so that you get quintuple the points when you buy anything in Pokémon GO. These Play Store perks are available until July 14.

Source: Niantic

If you're on the ground in NYC, you have some additional bonuses available to you if you're a Gold+ Play Points member, but you have to do some legwork. First, register for a Wildcard, which unlocks the chance to win exclusive merchandise and prizes, or meet 100 Thieves e-personalities. Gold+ members also have access to Pokémon x 100 Thieves merchandise at the Google Store in Chelsea between 11 am and 2 pm through July 7.

Hopefully, this is just the start of an upgrade to the Play Points program. Back in May, Google introduced new bonuses for its Play Points members in the form of exclusive merchandise and early access to games. It also promised exclusive "VIP experiences" at events, and GO Fest will be the first of those experiences. Hanging out with 100 Thieves e-girls isn't my idea of a VIP experience, but then again, I'm definitely not the intended audience. Still, I'll probably be playing some Pokémon GO this weekend.