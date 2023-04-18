We all want to load our smartphones with the best Android apps, and unless you're just an absolute glutton for punishment, chances are you're getting the lion's share of yours through the Google Play Store. Back in 2019, Google introduced its Play Points program, rewarding us for what we were doing anyway with a loyalty program tied to apps, IAPs, media, and subscriptions purchased through Play. Last week we heard about some enticing new rewards that could be coming soon to Play Points, and today Google goes official with its latest perks.

So far, you've been able to redeem Play Points directly for select in-app purchases, or more generally as Google Play credit — understandably, you tend to get a slightly better deal on the former. But last week, what seemed to be a premature tweet on Google's part heralded the arrival of some new IRL Play Points perks (say that 5x fast), including the option to redeem them for some Google-branded swag. Those are now finally official, including the option to use your Points towards deliveries from Door Dash and Instacart.

Those offers include cash discounts on individual orders, as well as free delivery subscriptions. The actual value you get for both appears in line with existing Play Store credits: 100 points per $1. Google's also letting users trade their Play Points in for sunglasses, water bottles, shirts, and more. Here, the value doesn't quite look as great — for instance, a pair of Chrome dino socks goes for 2100 points, but you could buy them yourself for only $18. Still, if you've got nothing better to spend them on, the ability to trade them in for some IRL merchandise is a nice new option. Sadly, Google swag is only available to users in the US.

If you haven't yet, you can get signed up for Play Points today, right in the Play Store app. There's no cost to participate, so check it out.