Key Takeaways Google is offering 30% off Pixel 9 phones for Google Play Points members with a Gold or higher tier.

You can claim the deal in the Perks section on Google Play Store for a discount valid until Dec 2, 2024.

Take advantage of boosted trade-in values on Pixel phones until Nov 7 to maximize savings on the Pixel 9.

Google recently sent some lucky Google One subscribers a $150 discount code on the Pixel 9 series. If you did not get any such email and were bummed out, you are in luck. The company is now providing an even better deal where you can get 30% off on its newest Pixel phones using Play Points.

The Google Play Store lets you earn Play Points for every purchase made on the store, including spending on apps, subscriptions, books, and more. You can't redeem these points for cash, but you can use them to unlock gifts, enjoy game discounts, and access other perks.

As part of this offer, Google is giving Google Play Points members on the Gold or higher tier a 30% discount on the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Unlike the Google One deal, this perk does not apply to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

You have to claim the deal from the Perks section of the Google Play Store. Then, generate a discount code, which should be automatically applied during checkout on the US Google Store. If not, manually enter the promo code. It is valid until December 2, 2024, so you have almost a month to decide.

Take advantage of Google's boosted trade-in values for Pixel phones

Google's online store will provide boosted trade-in values on Pixel devices until November 7. So, to make the most of this 30% Play Points discount, pull the trigger on your preferred Pixel 9 variant as soon as possible. This way, you will likely get the best deal on the Pixel 9, possibly even better than what Google might offer during Black Friday.

The offer is only applicable until stocks last, with a restriction of one unit per customer. Also, note that you cannot stack any other discounts, including the $150 off Google One coupon, on top of this 30% off. Still, this is a great deal, especially if you can trade in your existing Pixel phone.

Besides the US, Google is running a similar offer in Japan, offering a 40% discount on its newest Pixel phones alongside boosted trade-in values.

Thanks: Armando R