Google Play Points, an exclusive initiative by Google, allows users to earn points and use them to purchase digital content, including the best Android apps and games. Since its launch in 2018, this program has garnered over 220 million members, offering them a unique opportunity to save for their next Play Store purchase. Excitingly, Google is now enhancing the Play Points rewards, introducing exclusive perks such as new games and VIP experiences at the company's gaming events.

The current rates on Google Play Points start at one point per $1 spent at the Bronze level, while users can earn 1.4 points per $1 spent at the Platinum level. The Gold and Silver tiers also come with their own perks. The current methods require users to spend some money on digital purchases on the Play Store first. However, an easier and more entertaining way is on the way.

Earning Google Play Points will be more entertaining

Google has introduced the Diamond Valley game for Play Points participants. This game allows you to embark on a diamond-hunting adventure, where you can use your earned diamonds to win prizes such as Pixel devices, exclusive merchandise from your favorite games, and point bonuses. The Diamond Valley is already a hit in South Korea and Japan, and it's coming to the US on June 17.

You can pre-register for Diamond Valley today by visiting the Perks tab on Play Points. Google is giving away a Diamond Valley t-shirt to the first 50,000 Diamond and Platinum members who pre-register for the game.

As a Play Points member, you'll also have the exclusive opportunity to get early access to some of the most popular franchises on the Play Store. This privilege starts with Squad Busters, available for Diamond, Platinum, and Gold members. By visiting the Perks tab on Play Points home, you can start building your squad and be among the first to experience this new game. Please note that early access to Squad Busters is available in the US and selected locations.

Google has another prize for Play Points top earners. The company announced that Play Points members could get VIP access to this summer's gaming and entertainment events. More information about the VIP experience will soon be released on the Play Store.

To join the Play Points and increase your chance of winning these prizes, you first need to open the Play Store app on your phone or visit the Play Store website. Then, tap on your avatar, find Play Points, and tap Join. Now, with every purchase on the Play Store, you'll get a point for spending on future purchases.