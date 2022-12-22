Where did all these points in your Play Store come from and how are they useful?

Google Play Points are part of Google's rewards program for the Play Store. Through Play Store purchases, you'll earn Play Points that can be used for discounts, in-app items, Play Store credit, and more. They're a great way to be rewarded for using the best Android apps on the Play Store.

This guide explains what Google Play Points are, how to earn them, and where to use them. All Google Play-supported devices can join the program, from Chromebooks to the best budget Android phones.

What are Google Play Points?

Google Play Points is the rewards program for the Play Store. Every purchase made on the Play Store earns you points, including apps, games, subscriptions, movies, and books. There are four ranks, from Bronze to Platinum, each with its own set of rewards and benefits. Earning more Play Points progresses you through the ranks. There's no cost involved, but there are a few catches:

You cannot convert points to cash, only Play Store credit.

You cannot transfer points between accounts, even within a Family Library group.

Play Points are lost when your billing country changes.

How to join Google Play Points

You can join Google Play Points as long as you have a Google account, a valid payment method, a billing address, and live in an approved country.

To join, open the Play Store app on your phone or visit the Play Store website on your desktop computer.

Select your profile picture in the upper-right corner of your screen Tap Play Points. Tap Join. Close

You don't need to do anything else to earn Play Points. Once you make a purchase, a screen displays how many Play Points you earned.

How to earn Google Play Points

Google Play makes it easy to earn points. You receive points every time you make a purchase from the Play Store, including in-app purchases and subscriptions. Subscriptions earn monthly points, allowing you to level up quickly if they remain active.

The number of points earned depends on how much you spent and your Play Point level. To calculate potential earnings, multiply the item's pre-tax price by your level's base earning rate. Earn rates start at one point per $1 spent at the Bronze level and increase to 1.4 points per $1 spent at the Platinum level. If your goal is to earn the most points possible, level up your Play Point Tier. Once you reach each tier, you are guaranteed those benefits until the end of the following year.

Bronze Tier (0 to 149 points)

One point per dollar spent.

Weekly events for up to 4x multiplier on in-game purchases.

Monthly events for up to 2x multiplier on books purchased.

Silver Tier (150 to 599 points)

1.1 points per dollar spent.

Weekly events for up to 4x multiplier on in-game purchases.

Monthly events for up to 2x multiplier on books purchased.

Weekly prizes of up to 100 free points.

Gold Tier (600 to 2,999 points)

1.2 points per dollar spent.

Weekly events for up to 4x multiplier on in-game purchases.

Monthly events for up to 2x multiplier on books purchased.

Weekly prizes of up to 200 free points.

Platinum Tier (3,000+ points)

1.4 points per dollar spent.

Weekly events for up to 4x multiplier on in-game purchases.

Monthly events for up to 2x multiplier on books purchased.

Weekly prizes of up to 500 free points.

Dedicated customer support 24/7.

Promotions and weekly rewards boost earnings

You can boost your earning potential by following promotions and collecting your weekly reward bonus. The promotions do not stack, but they're an easy way to boost your earnings. Keep these important tips about promotions in mind:

Expiration dates on promotions vary and may require an activation code.

Promotions require you to keep the game or app for 24 hours to earn extra points.

Promotions are listed under the Earn menu in Play Points.

Weekly rewards need to be manually claimed through these steps:

Open the Play Store app. Tap your profile picture or initials in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Play Points. Select the Perks menu. Tap Claim. 2 Images Close

How to use Google Play Points

Using your Play Points is where the fun begins. You can receive discounts on games, redeem for Google Play credit, or donate to charities. The points have an initial expiration date of one year after earning, but that date is only effective if you stop spending. The credits apply to your account immediately after making a purchase and are removed immediately after requesting a refund from the Play Store.

Open the Play Store app. Tap your profile picture or initials in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Play Points. Tap Use. 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap a reward. Tap Use Points. 2 Images Close

Use your Play Points to unlock free gifts

While Google Play Points might not seem like a great value at first look, they require minimal participation to earn. Google One offers excellent benefits and is an easy way to earn Play Points regularly. You can also earn points by redeeming Play Store gift cards.