Key Takeaways Google Play Points can now be redeemed for Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions.

Gold tier and above will have access to the new promotion, which will only be around for a limited time.

To redeem Play Points, access the Google Play Store app, tap the profile icon, and select the item you want.

If you never make purchases from the Google Play Store, chances are that you may have never even heard about or even known about Google Play Points. Google Play Points have been around for a little while, providing a type of rewards program for those that make purchases through the Google Play Store. For each dollar that you spend, you will earn a point at the very minimum, which can then be used on the digital rewards and experiences that are offered.

Related Google Play Points: What they are and how to use them wisely Where did all these points in your Play Store come from and how are they useful?

Just like other rewards systems, there are also tiers that can elevate your earning power, with different statuses. Of course, all of these points come just by making purchases, so it's not a bad thing to enroll. With that said, we've seen some promotions in the past that provided opportunities that would allow the exchange of points for goods outside the Play Store.

Don't miss out because this is a limited-time promotion

And starting today, Google is allowing all Gold, Platinum, and Diamond members the ability to exchange points for subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu. This promotion was announced through the brand's own Keyword blog and will be exclusive to Gold, Platinum, and Diamond members that reside in participating countries. When it comes to the packages available, each reward tier will have access to different subscription durations.

Gold members will be eligible to get up to six months of Disney+ and/or Hulu. While Platinum members can get nine months of the same, and Diamond members will be eligible to redeem for a full year of service. For the most part, this is quite exciting, especially if you have your points saved. Google does warn that this is a limited-time promotion. So those that want to redeem their points for this promotion should do it quickly.

You can redeem your Play Points by heading to the Google Play Store app. This menu can be accessed by tapping the profile icon that is located in the top-right corner of the app. You should see how many points you have earned and there will also be an option to "use" points. From here, you can select an item that you want to redeem your points for, or you can even donate to a cause as well. The only thing you can't do is redeem them for cash.