The Google Play Store offers access to some of the top Android apps and games, but there's more to make out of each dollar you spend on the platform. With Google Play Points, users have been able to earn points for in-app or other purchases on the app hub for a while now. But back in April, Google allowed people to get actual items in return for Play Points, like a pair of Chrome Dino socks, sunglasses, or a sweatshirt, or even use Play Points for monetary discounts on third-party services like DoorDash and Instacart. Google has now added an exciting new Android Plush soft toy as a redeemable item on its merchandise store.

Known simply as Android Plush, the description says it's 10.5 inches tall and 9 inches wide, featuring a somewhat circular shape, as reported by 9to5Google. It hasn't made its way to the web version of the Merchandise Store, but if it's available to you, it can be found in the Play Store app for Android by tapping your profile icon and heading to the Play Points section, then switching to the Use tab and scrolling down to the Merchandise Store header.

2 Images

Close

The listing calls this a "Member Exclusive Reward" available for 1800 Play Points, though 9to5 was able to find the plush on Bronze, Gold, as well as Platinum tiers. Eligible individuals must claim the offer by September 30, 2023, and redeem it by December 31 this year, the fine print reads. Google also specifies that this is a one-time offer, so forget about getting more than one plush per Google account.

At 1800 points, the Android Plush is significantly cheaper than, say, the Google Crewneck Sweatshirt, which goes for 5,000 points, or the Chrome Dino Socks, which can be picked up for 2100 Play Points.

Much like the new items announced in April, the Android Plush also appears to be a US exclusive. A bunch of the products in the Google Merchandise Store will expire on June 30, as 9to5Google notes, so Google could potentially make this new plush toy available in more regions with the next batch of redeemable items.

We've known about Google's intentions to upgrade the available benefits in the Play Points since last July. Android users have been able to redeem Play Points towards in-app purchases for a while now, but the addition of physical items, like this Android Plush, offers an additional layer of excitement to Google's rewards program.