Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass launched within days of each other in September 2019, offering similar services for their respective platforms. Today neither has changed much, but quite a few differences in the services set them apart.

As Apple Arcade is available on nearly every all of its products, meaning it works on iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, and tvOS. Google Play Pass, on the other hand is reserved for Android devices. It's pretty easy to pick the platform that works for you if you only plan to play on your phone. If you own a few Apple products, however, things become a little more complicated. Regardless of which camp you sit in, this article explains how the two services differ and which one we think is the best. If you've just picked up one of the best Android phones, Play Pass is a great way to test out your new device.

Examining the numbers of Google Play Pass and Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass offer subscription access to numerous games without disrupting ads or microtransactions. New games (and apps in Play Pass' case) are added regularly, so both have grown since their release. Due to their similarity, the best way to compare the two services is by looking at their numbers.

Apple Arcade Play Pass Number of games 240+ ~1000 (including apps) Cost $4.99/month $49.99/year $4.99/month $29.99/year Number of additional accounts 5 5 Apps included? No Yes Exclusive games? Yes No Compatible devices iOS 13, tvOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina or later Devices running Android 4.4 and above

From the numbers, it might seem that Play Pass outclasses Apple Arcade in every aspect. It's cheaper, offers more games, and all games are available to buy without a subscription. You'll also receive apps from all categories as part of your subscription. However, those familiar with Apple's business model will correctly assume that Apple is offering a more premium, curated list. That isn't to say Play Pass is full of junk (but there's some). While there is a lot of filler, it includes some of the best games on the Play Store.

What's in Google Play Pass?

Google Play Pass offers a staggering amount of apps and games, including some must-download items. A quick look at the Play Pass landing page shows games like Monument Valley and Star Wars: KOTOR, which found their way into our roundups of the best Android games and best RPGs for Android. Other notable additions include Stardew Valley, Mini Metro, and Titan Quest.

One of Play Pass's strengths is that it isn't just about games. Our roundup of the best included plenty of apps we would always recommend, like Tasker. Having these apps included at no extra cost is a significant feather in Play Pass' cap.

Like Apple Arcade, you won't find any gacha games or other pay-to-win experiences. However, there's still tons of junk. But it's not like Google is advertising these junk games. After scrolling through Play Pass for a while, the only games we spotted with one or two-star reviews were in the New to Play Pass section. Google doesn't seem to want us to play them. Instead, they're there to pad the numbers. They're even breaking their promises with some of them. One of these filler games, a riveting experience titled JapaneseOfficeSimulator, includes ads you can't skip.

So once you throw out all the junk, Google Play Pass' collection of apps and games is reduced to a roughly similar number as Apple Arcade. However, this isn't a problem for most users as you won't be bombarded with this junk. Google Play Pass includes some handy features that make a subscription more palatable. Say you subscribe but only find yourself enjoying one or two games. Cancel your subscription, and your save data os preserved, so you can purchase the games individually and carry on where you left off.

In short, Google Play Pass feels a lot like browsing through a thrift store. You'll find some quality gems at a low price, but you'll ignore 90% of the store. And like a thrift store, it takes a while to find what you're looking for. Usually, you'll discover Play Pass games by browsing the Play Store as you would normally.

How does Apple Arcade compare?

Browsing through Apple Arcade's collection feels less like a thrift store and more like a museum shop. Each item is tempting, but you know you'll pay a premium for it. Alongside quality games like Alto's Adventure and Crashlands, Apple Arcade offers an array of exclusive games, which you can only play through Apple Arcade.

Mostly, these exclusive games seem to be sequels or spinoffs to existing franchises like Jetpack Joyride 2 or Amazing Bomberman. These aren't cheap spinoffs. These are quality games that provide a stark contrast to the JapaneseOfficeSimulators of Google Play Pass. Unlike Play Pass' landing page, it's quick and easy to explore Apple Arcade's selection. And thanks to the smaller selection, it's quicker to find something you'll be interested in.

However, locking these games behind a subscription sacrifices the flexibility of Play Pass. If you enjoy one or two games, you'll have to maintain your subscription to keep playing. Even for games available for purchase separately, save data won't transfer. You'll need to resubscribe to continue your game where you left off.

Add in the $20 difference between the services' yearly subscriptions, which can be hard to commit to. It's a very Apple experience, a premium experience that lacks flexibility or freedom.

So which service is better?

In terms of quality, Apple Arcade surpasses Google Play Pass. However, a lack of apps and because there are plenty of fantastic games on Play Pass makes the Apple experience a tough pill to swallow.

If Apple allowed users to purchase Apple Arcade games individually, it would be a firm opponent to Play Pass. However, Play Pass's cheaper subscription, more extensive library, and flexible purchasing options make it a fantastic choice, even for those who play a few games a year. (And no, we're not just saying this because we're an Android website). If you're unsure where to start, thanks to Play Pass' bloated selection, our roundup of the best apps and games available on Play Pass will get you going.