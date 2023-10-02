Summary Google Play Pass expanded to eight more countries, making it available in a total of 100 countries and regions, allowing Android users to access over 1,000 premium games and apps without ads or in-app purchases.

Android users from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam can now enjoy Google Play Pass.

Users can try out the service for free before choosing a subscription plan, and they can also set up a Google Play Family Library to share the subscription with up to five people.

If you are a games freak, you'll definitely love Google Play Pass. The service has been around for four years now, and it has grown exponentially since its debut in September 2019. The subscription program grew its roots in the US before sharing its premium game selection with other countries and regions. Now, more subscribers from its base countries can binge-play without the ads' nuance and spend only a dime per month. This has come at a cost, but it’s clear that Google is invested in propelling this service against its rivals like Apple Arcade.

Google announced the expansion of Play Pass’s base to a total of eight more countries. Over the years, the service had stretched its wings to 92 countries and regions. Hence, with this new addition, Google Play Pass is now available in 100 countries and regions. Specifically, the service is now extending to the following jurisdictions:

Hong Kong Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Taiwan Thailand Vietnam

Android users from these countries can now access over 1,000 premium games and apps without ads or in-app purchases. For those unfamiliar, the service is supported on Android versions 4.4 and above. To try it out, open your Google Play Store app and tap the profile picture at the top right, then select Play Pass and proceed to Get Started. It’s worth noting that the app provides beginners with a free trial, after which they will have to choose their preferred subscription plan.

You can also set up a Google Play Family Library and use it to share this subscription with up to five people. To do this, open your Play Store app and tap the profile picture, then select Settings and tap the Family option to expand it. Here, select Sign up for Family Library to get started. It's worth noting that while you can sign up as a member of a family, only the family managers will get Play Pass offers.

Family members will need to activate their accounts to access the games and apps. However, if you change your mind as a family member, you have the option of opting out. Deactivating your account will only deny you access to the games while leaving the rest of the family active in the service.

Google Play Pass offers are available to all its new subscribers, and they renew every month. To check what's available in your region, open the Google Play Store and select your profile picture, then tap Play Pass and scroll to see offers every month. As for the free apps, we've already done the legwork for you by rounding up the best Google Play Pass games, so make sure to check that out if you're a new subscriber.