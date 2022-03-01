Google is constantly working to streamline the Play Store, and usually, its changes help make for a better experience. That said, not every move is for the best. Back in November, Google removed the "last updated" section from app listings for some users, preventing users from seeing whether or not specific software is still actively in development. Despite initially backing off from its efforts, the company has brought back these changes — along with some even more drastic moves.

Several reports on Reddit, along with tips from our readers, have found that the "last updated" date has once again disappeared on the Play Store, leaving Android users in the dark on the development history of services they don't already have installed on their phones. It's a significant step back for Google, which had seemingly stopped testing this change following last fall's backlash on social media platforms.

Simultaneously, the What's New section for each app — which shows a changelog provided by the developer — is also gone for some users, leaving a generic "No information" message in its place. It seems like these changes go hand-in-hand, so if you notice you're missing information on when an app was last updated, your What's New section is likely blank.

It's possible this change is unintended on Google's part, with some speculating a bug with the disappearing patch notes is responsible for the missing "last updated" date. Still, with these tweaks having been tested previously, it's likely this is part of a broader change on the Play Store. User backlash might be enough to push the company away from the plans, but right now, it seems like we should all start getting used to seeing a lot less data about our apps.

For the time being, it seems like the web version of the Play Store has yet to be changed. Despite all of my devices being affected, I could spot "last updated" dates and patch notes on the web. If you're looking for a workaround for the time being, it's your best shot.

We've reached out to Google for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

Thanks: Paul, David, kwest12

