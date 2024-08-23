Key Takeaways Google Play's carrier billing option is being phased out by major US carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and soon, T-Mobile.

T-Mobile users will no longer be able to use carrier billing for Google Play Store billing starting August 29.

It's unclear why support is ending, and who pulled the plug.

Google Play's carrier billing option has long been a convenient option for power users to purchase apps, movies, or pay for subscriptions on the Play Store, and have those costs add up to their monthly phone bill. Essentially, the option helps users streamline and consolidate multiple bills into one. However, one-by-one, major US carriers have begun shuddering support for the billing option.

Back in 2022, two of the three biggest carriers lost Play Store's carrier billing support, and it looks like it's time for the third one to bite the dust.

Both Verizon and AT&T stopped offering Play Store billing support in 2022, and T-Mobile customers will fall under the same umbrella. According to an update spotted on Google's support page, "On August 29, T-Mobile Phone billing won't be accepted as payment method for new Google Play Store subscription sign ups." The prompt also suggests users with T-Mobile Phone billing to update their Google Play payment method before September to avoid interruptions.

It is currently unclear whether T-Mobile is the one ending support or Google. In the case of AT&T, the carrier did not offer a specific reason for why the program was ending, while Verizon said that it came down to a "business decision."

Last call for T-Mobile carrier billing

Elsewhere, the alert prompt on Google's support page reads that T-Mobile carrier billing will not be supported for "Google Play Store subscription sign ups." It's safe to assume that encompasses all kinds of purchases made on Google Play, including apps, games, and movies, considering that the same language was used when AT&T and Verizon shuddered support.

Also worth noting is that the page still notes Sprint as a "participating carrier" in the program, even though the carrier hasn't existed as an individual entity since its merger with T-Mobile in 2018. We're not sure why Sprint is still mentioned on the support page, but it could be something related to Sprint users who signed up for the carrier billing program prior to the merger. Regardless, if T-Mobile is shuddering support on August 29, Sprint should likely be included too.

We've reached out to T-Mobile to confirm the Sprint situation, and whether it was the one to end support or if the axe came from Google's end.