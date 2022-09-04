Looking for some new games to pick up and play this weekend? Google has wrapped up its month-long Indie Games Festival, announcing ten winning titles from across Europe, Japan, and South Korea. Take a look and see if any of these numbers interest you.

The winners came from fields of twenty finalists from each region with the top three being selected by a mix of regular players, industry veterans, and sanctioned jurors plus a single game from all pools getting a Users' Choice Award. Victorious studios will receive various prizes and promotions that will help boost their visibility on the Google Play Store.

Below are the winning games with links to their Play Store pages as well as a quick synopsis for each:

Europe

Combine a dungeon-trawling adventure to save your brother from almost certain doom with 100 levels of puzzling chambers and you've got Dungeons of Dreadrock. It's a pretty good effort from German developer Cristoph Minnameier whose only other published project on the Play Store is a sleep and meal tracker for infants.

Belgian developer Thomas Waterzooi entwines three storylines into Please, Touch The Artwork, which revolves around something you shouldn't do at your local museum. Through the power of remix, you might see some famous pieces in a totally different perspective.

Quadline takes spartan design with a mixture of different physics to present a puzzler with 120 levels for players to solve. A strong showing from Ukranian Ivan Kovalov.

South Korea

Stronger cottage industries have formed around mobile games in Asia and with Giant Dice's Dungeon Rogue: Legendary Adventurer, the overall maturation of the field shows. The title spoils a lot of the gameplay, but if you like wide-stroke cartoon aesthetics, you'll enjoy this game if it's available to you — you might need to fire up the VPN and travel to a local server in order to get a hold of some of these.

Gpicrew has created Lost Pages - The Beginning of the Bridle as a rail-guided deck-building roguelike which means you'll need to strategize successfully to conquer your adorably-designed foes.

One game that hasn't made it to the Play Store proper just yet is I M GAME's simple yet addictive THE GREATER, where players balance their cognition and impulse to select the group containing the most colored dots out of a jumble.

Users' Choice Award

Bright and colorful color-by-number puzzles await in Meow Tower: Nonogram Cute Cats from Studio Box Cat. Expect many cats to make an appearance here.

Japan

Catastrophe Restaurant, by Zxima.llc, takes you into an apocalyptic dystopia with characters that wouldn't be foreign to Touhou fans. Your one job? Make recipes for the transient creatures also known as your customers.

A story-driven, old-fashioned roguelike with 8-bit graphics and one simple goal: get revenge against God. RASPEBERRY MASH seems like an appropriate name for those looking for some sweet, sweet action and IGNITION M seems to have a good one on its hands.

The one title from Asia that is actually available in English is SOULVARS from ginolabo. It's a deck-based RPG with up to 20 hours of standard gameplay and an additional 50 hours of post-ending content. Here, you save souls turned to data from being corrupted by some scary threats.

You can learn more about the Indie Games Festival as well as the studios selected to join the Google Play Indie Games Accelerator from the Android Developers Blog.