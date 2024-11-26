Key Takeaways Many users are reporting that the Google Play Games app is stuck in an endless update loop, despite having the latest version installed.

Google is aware of the problem and is working on a fix, but no official timeline has been provided.

Common troubleshooting methods like clearing cache, reinstalling the app, or sideloading the APK have proven ineffective in resolving the issue.

If you've recently updated the Google Play Games app to its latest build, but the Play Store still suggests that the app has an update available, you're not alone.

Since last month, several user reports have indicated that the Google Play Games app has been stuck in an update loop, and although the bug hasn't halted the app's functionality, it is causing a frustrating 'update available' prompt to loom within pending downloads.

Related What is Google Play? Google Play is way more than just an app store

As far back as mid-October, Google had already acknowledged the issue, saying that it is investigating the bug, though no fix has been rolled out as of yet. Subsequently, it officially added the update bug to its list of known issues, suggesting that it is working on a fix. "We're aware of an issue where Google Play Games is incorrectly indicating that an update is available. We're working on a fix and will update this post when the issue is resolved," reads Google's community post.

As seen in the short GIF below, the app appears listed in the Pending downloads section with 'Manage apps & device.' Tapping the update button next to the app's name triggers the Play Store to download the app's latest build. After a brief second, the app listing within pending downloads unexpectedly returns to the previous screen, indicating that an update is still available.

It's worth noting that users encountering the issue also report that the app's Play Store listing only offers the 'Uninstall' and 'Open' buttons, with the 'Update' button only to be found within the 'Manage apps & device' section. This indicates that the app is already running the latest available version. As mentioned earlier, the bug hasn't caused the app to stop functioning, and it doesn't seem to have degraded performance in any way. However, it sure is preventing users from being able to manually 'Check for updates,' considering that the option is only available when all apps on said device have been updated.

Elsewhere, users have tried clearing cache and app data for both, the Google Play Store and the Google Play Games app, alongside re-installing the app, to no avail. Users have also gone as far as uninstalling the app and installing its latest build from third-party app stores like APKMirror, but the Play Store still returns saying that an update is available for the app. Users have taken to Reddit, Google's support page, and even the app's listing to air their frustration. For reference, according to Web Archive, back in September, the app boasted a 4.2 rating. Currently, the app is rated 3.9

None of the usual remedies seem to work here

"The same problem, clearing the cache of google play, google play games does not help. I deleted and reinstalled google play games, did not help. When I deleted gp games, the update disappeared. When I reinstalled gp games, the update returned and continues to hang," wrote user Zastfazer, replying to a different Reddit user facing the same issue. Another user described the issue as a "nightmare," highlighting the inconvenience that was caused while trying to troubleshoot the issue.

Users are advised to wait for an official fix from Google. If being unable to manually 'Check for updates' is your biggest concern here, and Play Games doesn't necessarily play a big role in your day-to-day Android usage, uninstalling the app until Google rolls out a fix might also be a wise decision.