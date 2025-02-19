Summary Google is developing an avatar generator for Play Games profiles, allowing users to create custom avatars by selecting character, background, and art style.

This new feature will offer a significant upgrade from the current limited selection of preset avatars, giving players more control over their online identity.

Users can either hand-pick their avatar's elements or use a randomizer for quick and easy creation, offering flexibility for all levels of creativity.

Soon after rolling out game achievements for your Play Games profile, Google is now looking to help you enhance the profile section with a hint of personalization.

For reference, the Google Play Games profile section is a central hub that lets you switch between multiple Google accounts, invite friends, search for other players, check out your in-game achievements, and toggle related settings like your username and profile picture.

Currently, the section lets you choose from 40 preset profile picture options, which are essentially just cartoon animals, objects, and in-game items with different backgrounds. However, with a future Play Store version, this might change.

Related What is Google Play? Google Play is way more than just an app store

As highlighted by the Android Authority, after installing version 44.9.19-29 of the Google Play Store, the Play Games profile picture selection screen looks a little different from what we're used to seeing — one that surfaces a Create profile image section.

The new option to create a personalized profile image will reportedly pop up after you tap the pencil icon next to your profile photo. It will let you choose from styles like Pixel Art, Comics, 3D Cartoon, Anime, Claymation, Cinematic, and more. Additionally, users will also have the option to mix and match the styles with backgrounds like Forest, Space, Beach, Game Room, and several more.

Most importantly, though, users will be able to choose from a range of new and returning characters, including Fox, Octopus, Car, Warrior, Slime, and more.

Randomize if you're feeling lucky (or uninspired)

Close

You'd essentially be able to pick out your own style, background, and character to mix and match, and Play Games will generate a custom profile picture with those parameters for you. Think of it as a more comprehensive emoji kitchen.

Additionally, as seen in the second screenshot above, users will also be able to tap the dice icon to randomize different categories, allowing them to quickly create a unique profile picture with the tap of a button.

As of right now, the image generator is non-functional. Additionally, it did not show up for me even after installing version 44.9.19-29 of the Google Play Store, so your mileage, too, may vary.