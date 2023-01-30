There are a whole bunch of visual allegories you could tie to the various logos of the various properties housed under the Google Play umbrella. At one point, it had all you wanted to see, listen, read, and game from the Play Store proper to Play Movies and Play Music. Those last two were turned into Google TV and YouTube Music, respectively, leaving us with two other auxiliaries: Play Books and Play Games. And wouldn't you believe it — the latter's getting a new look.

Well, it's actually a look we've only just gotten used to because it first appeared with the Google Play Games for PC beta. It's just making its way to Android.

The new logo (right) still features green as its thematic color and a Google Play triangle as its primary form. The hue of the triangle, though, goes from pine to some sort of aquamarine while the characteristic game controller goes dark and moves from popping up out of the bottom edge of the triangle to being completely contained within the triangle and moving stage left — the D pad gets short shrift here. The triangle shape has also been updated with large-radius corners as seen on the Play Store logo's 2022 update. Play Games v2023.01.40470 (available via APK Mirror).

Source: Google

As 9to5Google notes, it'd make sense to watch for what might happen to Google Play Books and its icon as it remains the only other derivative Google Play standout service in 2023.