With Windows officially supporting Android apps, Google has brought the Play Store to PCs if only for just its games. The Google Play Games on PC beta has been out for a few months, but some eager would-be users have been locked out of using it thanks to the minimum spec requirements. If your PC doesn't meet them, Google is giving you a way to slide through them, but you might have a pretty rough experience with the beta itself.

Google has published instructions for users to bypass the Google Play Games for PC minimum spec check and play Android games on any Windows 10 or 11 PC regardless of how meager a machine is. You just need to look for your Windows environment variables (our sister site MUO has an oldie-but-goldie guide on this), add a new one called "GOOGLE_PLAY_GAMES_SUPPRESS_COMPATIBILITY_CHECK," and set its value to "true." Once you save the settings, you should be able to open Google Play Games for PC without encountering any hurdles.

Google says it still believes a PC that meets or exceeds its specs guidelines will provide the best experience and, frankly, if you have a new-ish PC, you'll probably meet them anyway. Play Games for PC requires at minimum a quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 10GB of storage space, a semi-decent integrated GPU (Intel UHD 630 or better), and Windows 10 v2004 or newer.

Even modern mid-range CPUs are coming with at least four or six compute cores. They're often also multithreaded, meaning those cluster can have a total of eight or 12 processing threads. Really, the biggest bottleneck still out there these days is RAM and if you have less than 8GB of RAM on your PC, you probably have other problems to deal with anyway.

Google warns that PCs not meeting these specs will likely have a bad experience — sounds about right. If you want to try it out, you're within your right to do so. Just don't light your PC on fire.