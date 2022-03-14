Soon you will be able to play Android games on your Windows PC

Google Play Games for PC is an upcoming service that will allow you to play Android games on your Windows computer. We first heard about it in late 2021, and now the first beta for the service has gone live in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan. Unlike most betas from Google, this one won’t be available in the US.

We previously heard the service would get a beta in those countries, but as spotted by Mishaal Rahman the beta has now gone live. Google Play Games for PC is an Android game storefront for those on Windows which will allow you to play titles on your computer rather than just your phone or tablet. You can see a clip of how the beta software runs below.

Games we can spot in this footage include Asphalt 9: Legends, Rise of Empires: Ice and Fire, Summoners War, Idle Heroes, and many others. Google has said to expect that titles will vary by region, so it may be we see other games included when it comes to the US at a later date.

To play these games, the beta asks that you have minimum system requirements of Windows 10 software, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core CPU and 20GB of available space. Google previously confirmed to Android Police that it has more plans for beta markets in the future. That may mean this is something you’re able to test out Play Games for PC at a later date before its full release.

