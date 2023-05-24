Android games are bigger than ever these days, as we can clearly see in everything from Netflix's growing mobile game library, to dedicated consoles like the Abxylute. Sometimes, though, those games are so good you want to enjoy them on some beefier hardware, and after a successful beta launch of Play Games for PC in a few regions, Google took things a step further by expanding it to Japan. In a continued effort to bring mobile games to computers all across the globe, Google Play Games for PC is now available in Europe and New Zealand.

Following a commitment to bring the beta to additional regions at some point this year, 9to5Google reports that the beta hits 42 new countries today, pushing the total up to 56. While this doesn't include every European nation, Google Play Games for PC will be available in the majority of them. It had previously only been accessible to gamers in 14 countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Google Play Games for PC currently supports over 100 games, including 1945 Air Force, Blade Idle, and Cookie Run: Kingdom. Google will add more games to the service as time goes on.

As far as computer requirements, they aren't very demanding. To run the gaming suite, you'll need, at minimum, a computer running Windows 10, an SSD with at least 10GB of storage available, an Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU, a 4-core CPU, and at least 8GB of RAM. Additionally, you'll need Windows admin access to the machine you're using, and you must turn on hardware virtualization.

It's worth noting that controllers currently do not work on Google Play Games for PC, as the games available have been optimized for keyboard use.

Naturally, not every game available to play on your Android device will be available on the PC beta. But if you're an avid mobile gamer, and you're looking for the next great way to play check out some of our favorite games across a plethora of different genres, Google's effort is definitely worth a look.