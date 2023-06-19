Audiobooks are great for listening to your favorite titles while doing chores or taking a walk. From conveniently immersing yourself in captivating fictional worlds to learning from inspirational pieces, you only need your mobile device and a pair of good true wireless earbuds to become engrossed in the experience.

If you are an avid listener, the cost of audiobooks can quickly rack up, unlike podcasts, for example, which you can listen to for free or at the expense of some ads. There are ways to ignite your passion for literature without igniting your wallet. This article explores how to find free audiobooks on in the Google Play Store app so that you can listen to sizzling literature at no cost.

Exploring Google Play for free audiobook downloads

Free Google Play audiobooks are usually auto-generated narrations. Such audiobooks include fiction like fairy tales and bestsellers like The War of the Worlds, Frankenstein, and other classics that are no longer copyrighted.

Find and download free audiobooks in the Google Play Store app (Android)

Android phones come with the Google Play Store built-in, so you can launch the app and get audiobooks using these steps:

Launch the Google Play Store app. Navigate to the Books tab in the lower-right corner of the homepage. Select the Audiobooks option from the top of the screen. 2 Images Close Browse the Free in fiction and Free in nonfiction sections for titles of your choice. Tap the cover image of any search result to open it. 2 Images Close Tap Get for free of charge to download or play the audiobook. Tap Play to start listening after getting the audiobook. 2 Images Close

Find and download free audiobooks on the Google Play Books & Audiobooks app (iOS, iPadOS)

Open the Google Play Books & Audiobooks app. Type "free audiobooks" in the search bar and tap the search icon. 2 Images Close Tap the cover image of any search result to open it. Tap Get for free to download or play the audiobook. After getting the audiobook, tap Play to start listening. 2 Images Close

Screenshots were taken on Android, but the steps are similar on the iPhone.

If you use a mobile or metered network, you might see a pop-up notifying you that you may be charged for data usage. Continue by tapping Download now.

Find free audiobooks on your Windows or Mac computer

If you prefer to listen on your PC, follow these steps instead:

Go to the Google Play website. Select the Books category. Click the Audiobooks section. Choose a free audiobook from the Free in fiction or Free in nonfiction categories. To view all the available free audiobooks, search for "free audiobooks" in the search bar. Click Get for free to get the free audiobook.

You can listen to downloaded audiobooks on your Google Home smart speaker or on the go via Android Auto.

Alternatives to Google Play for free audiobooks

Besides Google Play Books, there are other audiobook apps you can check out for free materials. Here are some of them.

Audible

Audible is one of the best audiobook options if you enjoy listening from your Amazon Kindle. While Audible is primarily a paid service, you can get free audiobooks from its Free Listens page. Once you find an audiobook you like on the page, select it and click Buy for $0.00. Amazon might prompt you to sign in to your account. After signing in, proceed to the checkout, complete your purchase, and download the free audiobook from your Audible library. If you're looking for newer books, you can also sign up for a free Audible trial.

Librivox

Librivox hosts free public-domain audiobooks read by volunteers from around the world. These public domain audiobooks include poems, short stories, and plays available for download on PC or from the mobile app. You can access Librivox's library on Google Home and filter their catalog by author, title, genre, or subject. You can also volunteer to read audiobooks on their website.

OverDrive

OverDrive allows you to access free audiobooks through your local library or school. You can borrow audiobooks directly onto your phone using the Libby iOS or Android app or visiting OverDrive's website on your PC. You need a library card to access OverDrive or the Libby app, which will request your library card number. Once you've found a title of interest, you can view additional information and borrow it or request a digital version from your library's website. OverDrive conveniently loans books for 21 days and automatically returns them to avoid late fees without you setting foot in the library.

Finding free audiobooks on the Google Play Store

Searching for free audiobooks in Google Play via the search bar is one of the best ways to find them. You can also filter results according to your options. Trying out other alternatives can help you access more titles for free. If you're not a fan of audiobooks, check out our guide to getting free ebooks.