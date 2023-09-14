Summary Google depends on users for information and feedback, rewarding them with Play credits. However, some people are having trouble redeeming these credits.

Play credits can only be used for paid items and in-app purchases, limiting what you can buy with them

People have reported issues with redeeming Play balance, with payments failing and an error message appearing. Google has not officially addressed the issue yet.

As much as we regard Google for its efforts to provide services that simplify and automate our everyday lives, the company depends greatly on the community of users for the information available on apps like Maps, and for all the feedback and direction it receives from beta testers. The company acknowledges its responsibility, and rewards survey respondents with Google Play credits redeemable against apps, books, movies, and even in-app purchases through the Google Play Store. Recently, people redeeming Play credits have run into an inexplicable error code.

The Play Store is the primary app store on Android, even though Google allows several others to thrive. However, Play credits can only be redeemed against paid items on the Play Store, and in-app purchases routed through the Play billing system. That includes a vast majority of the content you see on Android. Moreover, your Play balance acts as an online wallet. You can recharge it through an online transaction, but any money left over from an IAP remains in your balance, ready for use next time. Google also helps people accrue funds by answering surveys about its products and their experiences on the Google Opinion Rewards app. It credits earnings from completed surveys directly as Play balance.

Recent complaints on Google Play support pages suggest a few people have been running into issues when redeeming their Play balance. Over 120 people on Google’s support page confirmed they are facing the issue, and most reports say the payment fails, and the system shows an error message with the following code:

OR-DFGT-02

Although it isn’t widespread, people first noticed these issues over a week ago in the subreddit dedicated to the Ingress Prime, a game created by Pokémon Go developer Niantic, Inc. Members of the Android Police team also failed to complete purchases for books when using Play balance as the payment method. However, the payments go through in some cases.

If you’re seeing this error code, we suggest you retry the purchase using a different payment method, like credit or debit card, because Play balance seems to be the only problematic one for now. Google hasn’t formally acknowledged the issue in support forums, but for what it's worth, at least one user was told the company’s “experts are working on it.” Our most recent encounter with the issue took place yesterday, but a payment using Play credits went through today. Your mileage may vary, but we will update this article if Google takes cognizance or issues a fix. We suggest holding off on any big purchases involving your Google Play balance.

Thanks: Eduardo, Moshe