Finding new Android apps these days can be a real pain. Just opening the Play Store feels like an assault on the senses. Both the Games and Apps tabs fill half of their main displays with sponsored suggestions, neither of which feel notably different from the personalized recommendations you'll find further down these respective pages. With some new features headed to the Play Store this summer, Google is making an attempt to help you find better app recommendations and make the most of the apps you already have installed.

As Sam Bright, VP and General Manager of Google Play, put it during a press event attended by Android Police this week, most Android users only open the Play Store whenever they're looking to download a specific app — and even then, more than 60 percent of those apps go completely unused on Android. So, in an attempt to make the Play Store an actual destination on your phone, Google is leaning hard into new forms of discovery, rewards, and more.

Collections wants to bring your favorite apps into one place

But right now, it mostly feels like a way to spend more money

The big announcement today is Collections, which we've heard about for so long in the run-up to an official launch, it was originally known by a completely different name. With Collections, Google is looking to partner with app makers in a way that should, at least in theory, deliver a better experience for end users. But at least right now, it feels like yet another way to get you to "consume content." And how you feel about this extension of the Play Store will really end up depending on how you feel about that phrase in general.

Although Collections is launched from a widget on your home screen, the real experience comes once you select from one of the various tabs on-screen. This delivers a full-screen list of every category Collections allows you to browse through — it's launching with seven, with four more planned for future updates — including shopping, food, and various entertainment options.

The idea here is simple: Collections pulls from the apps already installed on your phone to deliver "personalized" recommendations, inspiring you to use your phone's software more frequently and in new ways. That differentiates it from, say, the sponsored "folders" you'll find on low-end Motorola phones, which frequently attempt to get you to install new apps or games through paid partnerships. The only place you'll find suggestions for services you don't use is within Collections' settings screen, which lists every possible partnership Google has made with apps so far.

And, to be clear, these are partnerships. The Watch category, for example, has practically every media service you could possibly name — even ones I've never heard of — with one extremely obvious exception. That's right: Disney+, Max, and Peacock are all here, but Netflix is absolutely nowhere to be seen. A footnote in Collections makes it clear that Google is continuing to build out its list of partners, but missing out on one of the only successful streaming services operating at this moment is a big whiff.

Close

While exploring Collections, I couldn't help but be reminded of Google TV's current home screen, which — aside from its boatload of ads — feels like it's constantly trying to push you to try out popular or acclaimed shows and films. To some people, this sort of experience might be worth keeping the widget on your home screen. To me, though, I couldn't help but feel like this is yet another way for my phone to try to get me to spend money and time I really don't have. I don't want to have all of my shopping apps aggregate deals into a single spot. I just want to get off those apps and live a life with slightly less scrolling.

But, undoubtedly, that comes down to a difference in priorities between myself and the Play team. Considering the goal that Google set out to achieve here — to make it easier to see what your already-installed apps have to offer — I think it's a solid first effort. The combination of customizable categories (Google demoed a "Marathon" combination on stage, consisting of MyFitnessPal, Strava, and GoFundMe) and upcoming auto-categories like Fitness, Sports, and Travel, I think Collections could become a killer tool in the Play Store's arsenal. I'm just not sure it's there just yet.

Plenty of additional changes are coming to Google Play

All in an effort to make download apps feel cool again

Of course, Collections isn't the only thing Google is announcing today, though if you've been following recent Play Store evolutions closely, most of the things here won't sound new. Interest filters, for example, should allow Google to deliver better recommendations by allowing you to add specific parameters to your filters within the For You tab. This was recently spotted in an APK teardown, and it's already ready for primetime.

The company is also looking to build out both Play Pass and Play Points with new initiatives. New Play Pass subscribers in the US, UK, Australia, Japan, and South Korea can save 80 percent on their first three months, while Play Points is continuing to roll out new ways to reward members with products from Pixel through "Super Weekly Prizes." Diamond, Platinum, and Gold members can try to score a free Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro by checking out the perks tab in the app.

Something that is brand new — albeit not currently planned for a US release — are AI-powered curated spaces within the Play Store. Google already tried out a pilot experience with cricket in India, and with its latest collection, it's jumping to Japan. The company has partnered with manga and webtoon publishers to deliver a space for fans to browse every suggested app and even check out first-chapter previews. Presumably, this is headed to the US at some point, though it's unclear what form it'll take. Google, if you're reading this, football season is right around the corner. Make it happen (and go Bills).

Finally, Play Games on PC continues to be one of Google's favorite pet projects. With over 3,500 games now supported, an update rolling out over the next few weeks will allow the most dedicated gamers to multitask, keeping one game in the foreground while another continues uninterrupted in the background. If you play any sort of title where "harvesting resources" is half of your time spent, Play Games on PC might finally be an essential app.

That's a lot of changes to Google Play, and it sounds like the company is far from done from trying to revitalize the experience of finding new apps and games on Android. The heyday of app stores might be long behind us, but that doesn't mean we can't hope to recapture just a little bit of that magic.