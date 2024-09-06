Key Takeaways Google’s new Play Store widget, Collections, helps you stay organized and updated with personalized recommendations.

The feature is now live in the US, and if you’re on Android, press and hold the Play Store icon to add Collections to your home screen.

Collections sorts your apps into categories like “Read” and “Listen,” and lets you adjust the widget’s size and layout.

With so many apps flooding the digital space, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. To help with this, Google unveiled a new Play Store widget called Collections in July. This feature acts as a central spot where you can keep tabs on updates from all your apps and get personalized recommendations. The new feature is now rolling out in the US.

9to5Google reports that the Collections widget is now reaching more users in the country. If you’re on Android, you can just press and hold the Play Store app icon on your home screen to add one or more Category widgets. Collections will neatly organize your apps by topic, and the new widget will keep you updated with info, feature releases, and offers related to those apps.

For instance, if you’re a regular viewer of certain YouTubers or a fan of specific Spotify artists, their latest content might pop up in your Collections widget. The whole point of Collections is to save you from constantly checking the Play Store for updates on your apps and games, and let the info just come straight to you instead.

There are seven categories to choose from, like “Read” for books and news and “Listen” for your music and podcasts. You can tweak the widget’s look to be full-screen, a slim bar, or a mix with a few icons. No matter how you set it up, it’ll organize your apps by category.

The categories on your home screen will adjust based on your app habits, but you can explore each one more closely by tapping the icons in the Collections widget's sidebar. Doing so takes you to a fullscreen view with a carousel of cards and an app tray at the bottom. There’s also an “App library” that doubles as an app launcher, featuring folders for your "Top Used" and "Recently Added" apps, along with other categories.

'Collections' automatically populate with apps based on your usage

However, you won’t have much say over which apps end up in each Collection category. For example, the “Watch” collection pulls in your main streaming apps, YouTube, and even shows your TikTok For You feed.

At the very least, you’ve got the option to stop apps from overwhelming you with recommendations. Just go to the “Personalization in Play” settings in the Play Store and you can turn off content suggestions from apps you’d rather avoid. This tweak works across all Categories and in the Play Store too.