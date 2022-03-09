For better or worse, Google's Material You is one of the most significant redesigns Android has ever seen. A big part of that overhaul focuses on the use of app widgets, and it finally feels like companies are paying attention to them again. Back in the December feature drop, Google announced a new library widget for Play Books, and now three months later, it's finally rolling out.

As noted by 9to5Google, you'll need to update to Google Play Books v5.21.3, which you can download from the Play Store or APK Mirror.

Once you've updated, head into your widget picker, and you'll find the redesigned "your books" entry. Like most Material You widgets, it will change color to match your wallpaper and device theme, and you can resize it with a variety of layouts, as well.

While we're glad to see it finally land, the widget seems to being acting a little buggy in operation. Sometimes it only shows the 1x2 layout even after making the widget as large as possible, while other times it'll resize correctly — so there's room for improvement there. Even so, it's nice to be rid of the old, outdated widget and have something fresh in its place. Hopefully, the app itself will see a similar redesign soon.

