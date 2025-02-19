Summary Users can now purchase ebooks from Google Play Books directly on an Apple devices.

Despite needing to complete purchases on a web page, Google's new button makes buying ebooks convenient for all users.

Tech companies like Google are finding ways to work around Apple's restrictions, hinting at potential changes in the future.

Apple has kept its ecosystem locked down to outside purchases for years. For example, if you wanted to purchase an ebook from Google Play Books on your iPad, you had to open Chrome and find the Play Store's books and buy it there, or jump over to your Android device . But no longer.

Google is rolling out a new "Get Book" button on Google Play Books that takes users directly to Google Play's website. There, users can buy their ebooks and read them seamlessly on their Android phone and their iPad. This is much more convenient than jumping through all the hoops Apple set up for us Android users.

Here's why this matters to everyone