Summary Google Play Books is embracing Material You design with a modern facelift for an enhanced user experience.

The Material You dynamic theming update supplants the default Blue accent theme in the app's redesign.

Expect Google Play Books to soon feature full Material You dynamic theming to match your device's wallpaper, aligning it with other Google apps.

Google’s Material You, introduced in 2021 as a successor to the company’s iconic design theme, Material Design, has been gaining momentum. This transition has been marked by the launch of new Android versions and the incorporation of personalized app theming, thanks dynamic coloring that matches your wallpaper. Notably, Google Play Books, one of the latest Google services to embrace Material You, initially made a modest change by updating its icon. However, the app is now set to undergo a significant transformation with the introduction of full Material You dynamic theming, aligning it with other apps and enhancing the user experience.

The diligent work of the code sleuth AssembleDebug has revealed the potential for Material You dynamic theming in Google Play Books. As evidenced by the screenshots below, this update ditches the default Blue accent theme, giving the app a contemporary facelift. Moreover, it contributes to the creation of a unified interface across various Google apps, thereby enhancing the user experience.

Google Play Books is about to get a significant makeover with Material You design

The first Google Play Books steps toward adding full Material You dynamic theming were spotted a few months ago when the app received a Material You redesign. At the time, the update brought a pill-shaped search bar, a new navigation rail, and rounded carousels in the Library tab. However, the app still lacked dynamic color and stuck with the default blue accent. In 2022, Google Play Books also received an interactive Material You widget to lay the groundwork for future makeovers.

Source: AssembleDebug

It remains to be seen when this update will land on the stable Google Play Books app. However, given that the development seems complete, the wait shouldn’t be too long. If you’re a Google Play Books user, you can hope the app will get a full Material You dynamic theming within the next handful of updates.

Google’s push for Material You design is expected to continue with Android 15. As we reported earlier, the operating system is focused on making Material You more appealing by offering color contrast settings. More related settings might land on Android 15 as the OS rolls out to devices.