Summary Google Play Books finally supports Dynamic Color theming.

Some UI items may not be themed fully, indicating a gradual rollout.

Google lacks transparency in changelogs, but progress is being made with Dynamic Color support.

Google loves to release guidelines for Android and then not follow them for years at a time. Material You was first introduced in 2021, four years ago, and one of Google's last core apps to move to the visual language (as Google likes to call it) was Play Books in 2024, one of our favorite e-reading apps, three years after the introduction of Material You. Worse, Dynamic Color theming has been absent over the last year despite Play Books' move to Material You.

Well, Google has finally rectified the situation, with Dynamic Color now supported in Google Play Books, perhaps thanks to the app's most recent update.

Google Play Books finally cooperates with your theme

Dark or light, it's all good

While it was looking obvious that Google Play Books would support Dynamic Color theming thanks to some sleuthing by AssembleDebug last year, now that Google Play Books update 2025.3.7.2 is here, you should be able to see the new colors in action for yourself (per 9to5Google). Of course, we put this update to the test ourselves, and indeed, Google Play Books showcases new themed colors.

Themed drop-down buttons on dark and light (but the bottom bar isn't themed like 9to5Google's screenshots, suggesting the change is server-side)

There is one caveat, however. Not every UI item that should be themed is, in our testing, so your mileage may vary. This may point to some of the new theme support rolling out server-side rather than through the latest app update. In either case, Dynamic Color theming looks to be officially rolling out for Google Play Books, with the newest app update possibly spurring the change.

Nice changelog, Google

Of course, if Google offer an up-to-date changelog for its latest Play Books update things would be much clearer, but sadly Google hasn't opted to update the What's new section for Play Books on the Play Store, instead still listing changes for an update from the beginning of the year and an update from 2023 (yes, you read the year correct, Google still lists a 2023 update in the What's new section reserved for new changelogs). Nothing new for Google, but it is a clear sign that keeping its users informed isn't the biggest concern. Par for the course when Google takes a year to add something as simple as Dynamic Color theming to a core app like Google Play Books.

Still, it's nice to see Google working towards adding Dynamic Color support to its apps, but even after four years of Material You, there are still apps missing out on Dynamic Color, like the Play Store and Google Maps. Ideally, Google will eventually push the feature to its remaining applications, or maybe a new visual language will be released, and Google can start the process all over again, just like it did when it jumped from ICS to Material Design. The only constant is that Google keeps moving, so let's keep our fingers crossed that Google can make good on its own Material You guidelines for Android across all of its apps one of these days. Until then, we have one less Google app to worry about, with Dynamic Color now supported in Play Books. Enjoy!