Blockchain apps have been largely prohibited on the Play Store, and Google has long only allowed apps that allow users to remotely manage cryptocurrency, trading, and some other basic functions. However, Google has decided to loosen these restrictions with a policy update that could bring in a whole new genre to the Google Play Store.

The Google Play Store has updated its policy regarding blockchain-based apps. Developers will be able to create and publish blockchain-based apps on the Play Store starting July 12, 2023. The old policy was more restrictive, designed to protect users from the risks associated with blockchain technology. Users were able to trade cryptocurrency in some apps that received Google's blessings, but those were more about financial management than just blockchain-based apps. In the new policy, Google wants to allow more blockchain apps but still protect users from fraud and scams.

The blockchain restriction in Google Play felt like a blanket ban, but the new guidelines are pretty open. Apps that allow users to purchase, hold, or exchange cryptocurrencies must be certified by a regulated jurisdiction. Those apps must also comply with applicable regulations for any region or country that they target. Apps that distribute Tokenized Digital Assets must be transparent about what they are and how they work. Basically, follow the laws in your region and don't mislead users with blockchain purchases.

While Google seems to have given the green light to blockchain apps in general, the company was particularly detailed about blockchain apps that involve gambling. The policy specifies that NFTs should not be consumed or used in games to enhance a user's experience or assist them. To quote Google, they "must not be used to wager or stake in exchange for the opportunity to win prizes of real-world monetary value (including other NFTs)." Developers are also not allowed to promote or glamorize the potential earnings from playing or trading NFTs in their apps. Finally, A blockchain-based gambling app that uses NFTs will be subject to Google Play's existing gambling policy.

It is hard to imagine how an app can effectively sell an NFT gambling experience without glamorizing blockchain earnings. However, developers will have to find a way to navigate these new policy guidelines if they want to try their luck on the Play Store. Google seems to be clear that it doesn't want its users caught unaware by blockchain expenses, mentioning these specific violations in the policy:

Apps that sell bundles of NFTs without disclosing the specific contents and values of the NFTs.

Pay-to-play social casino games, such as slot machines, that reward NFTs.

There are pretty easy-to-understand restrictions, and Google has said that the new policy is a way to balance innovation with user protection. The company wants to support "innovation and build more enriched, immersive experiences for users."

It will be interesting to see how the market reacts to the new policy and how Google continues to support blockchain innovation. Developers who have been working on blockchain-based apps will love the new ease on restrictions, and we will likely see a surge of new blockchain content in the Play Store.