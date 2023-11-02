Summary Voting is now open for Google's Users' Choice Awards 2023, allowing users to vote for their favorite apps, games, and books on the Play Store.

Every year, game and app developers add several thousand new apps to the Google Play Store. Some of these don’t take off like people hoped, but many others become worthy contenders for Google’s annual awards. However, users like you and me are allowed to vote only in one category — the User’s Choice Award. Voting is now open for this year’s awards, and you have two weeks to cast your votes.

Google rewards app developers with annual awards if their apps made an impression on billions of Android users worldwide. This keeps the lights on for the developers and incentivizes them to build more apps for Android. You can vote for apps you love under the Users’ Choice category, and the app with the most votes is declared the winner once voting closes. However, you don’t have free rein to vote for any random app on the Play Store — Google curates a short list of nominations to narrow things down for you. The company even created a short video about the awards this year.

Just like previous years, you can vote across three categories - Games, Apps, and Books. That said, please remember that Google’s lists of nominated apps seem to vary by region, so you may see different apps depending on which country your Google account is locked to.

In the US, you can vote for one of the following games on the Play Store:

To cast your vote for the best app from 2023, you can pick from the following list:

You can also cast a vote for your favorite book on the Play Store. This category was present in the 202 awards, but was missed in 2021 and 2022. The segment is back this year, though.

You need to sign in to your Google account to cast a vote. Vote through the link for any of the above categories mentioned, or just visit the Users’ Choice Awards homepage to manually peruse the categories in one place. Voting closes on November 14, at 11:59PM Pacific Time, so make sure to get your votes in before that.

This year’s Users’ Choice Awards revive the nominations for books, but we still don’t see expansive categories for games and apps like in 2021. Back then, Google allowed you to vote for sub-categories like Best Personal Growth Apps, Best Hidden Gem Apps, and Best Everyday Essential Apps. Gamers got to pick from categories like Best Competitive, Best Game Changers, Best Indie, and Best for Tablets.