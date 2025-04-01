Summary Many Pixel users are experiencing outdated weather forecasts on lock screens and the At a Glance widget.

The bug seems to be caused by a server-side issue and affects all Pixel models.

Users must wait for Google to fix the bug.

Random and weird bugs are a part of the Pixel experience. Some features can mysteriously go missing, like the weather map in the Weather app. Or worse, your phone may not care about your scheduled alarms and not go off if it feels like it. Now, there's another quirky bug you can add to the Pixel experience: outdated weather forecasts on the lock screen and in the At a Glance widget.

Over the last few days, several Pixel owners have been complaining about outdated weather forecasts being displayed on their phones' lock screens. Although their phones show the correct location, the weather data is outdated by several hours. Confusingly, opening the weather app will show the correct temperature and weather readings.

Pixel user RKirk posted about the problem on Google's support forums, saying "just the forecast has gotten out of sync. it's showing the weather for the correct location, but in the morning it shows yesterday's forecast as the temperature "today" and in the evening it shows today's forecast as the weather "tomorrow"."

Many other Pixel owners have chimed in on the thread and Reddit, confirming that they have been facing the same problem for the last 5–6 days as well. For some users, the outdated weather data appears in the At a Glance widget on their home screen. It seems the bug surfaced around the same time when Google added a floating action button to the Pixel's Weather app.

The issue appears to be caused by a server-side bug, with some users reporting it across the last three major Android versions: from Android 13 through 15. This is irrespective of which Pixel they own, be it the older Pixel 7 or the latest Pixel 9.

Wait for Google to roll out a fix